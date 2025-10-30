Baseball

Trey Yesavage: watch out for a Ken Dryden-style scenario
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Trey Yesavage: watch out for a Ken Dryden-style scenario
Credit: Twitter

The Blue Jays won Game 5 of the World Series yesterday. That means they're one win away from winning it all. They'll have two chances to do so on Friday and Saturday, if need be.

And they won without George Springer, once again.

Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are to be congratulated for setting the tone. Bo Bichette, Ernie Clement and Isiah Kiner-Falefa also produced a point each in the match.

And what about Addison Barger, who hit well, ran well and played well defensively?

But hey. Everyone knows that if the Blue Jays won that game, it was because of Trey Yesavage. This guy pitched the best game of his life when it mattered most.

Seven innings pitched, one earned run, three hits, 12 strikeouts and no walks – that's impressive.

It's even more so when you realize that this is his first season in the pros, he was making his eighth start in the Majors and hadn't pitched on the road yet in October.

Before his recall in September, we thought he might have an impact in relief in the playoffs. But in the end, he simply took the baseball world by surprise.

12 strikeouts and no walks is unheard of for a pitcher (rookie or not) in the World Series. 12 Ks for a rookie in the World Series is also unheard of.

The guy's never going to buy a meal in Toronto in his life…

I don't think he'll do a Ken Dryden scenario (playoff MVP before being rookie of the year the following season) as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines up to be World Series MVP, should the Blue Jays win. But just lifting the script speaks volumes.

Yesavage, who has 39 strikeouts since the start of the playoffs (a record for a rookie), hadn't pitched more than six innings this season as the Blue Jays managed his workload in the minors.

His 11 strikeouts against the Yankees opened people's eyes. And here, in the World Series at Dodger Stadium, he became the first rookie with two outings of at least 10 Ks in the same elimination run.

What an incredible performance.

10e Manche 19 1 9 2
PMLB
  • Mookie Betts knows he's not doing enough.

  • What intensity.

  • A huge page turns at Dodger Stadium.

Read more on PassionMLB

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!