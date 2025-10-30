Trey Yesavage: watch out for a Ken Dryden-style scenario

The Blue Jays won Game 5 of the World Series yesterday. That means they're one win away from winning it all. They'll have two chances to do so on Friday and Saturday, if need be.

And they won without George Springer, once again.

Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are to be congratulated for setting the tone. Bo Bichette, Ernie Clement and Isiah Kiner-Falefa also produced a point each in the match.

And what about Addison Barger, who hit well, ran well and played well defensively?

But hey. Everyone knows that if the Blue Jays won that game, it was because of Trey Yesavage. This guy pitched the best game of his life when it mattered most.

Seven innings pitched, one earned run, three hits, 12 strikeouts and no walks – that's impressive.

Masterful performance from Trey Yesavage in Game 5 of the World Series. pic.twitter.com/xpyyjLaHJ1 – theScore (@theScore) October 30, 2025

It's even more so when you realize that this is his first season in the pros, he was making his eighth start in the Majors and hadn't pitched on the road yet in October.

Before his recall in September, we thought he might have an impact in relief in the playoffs. But in the end, he simply took the baseball world by surprise.

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Cal Raleigh have gone 0-for-10 with five strikeouts against Trey Yesavage in the postseason.#WorldSeries #WANT https://t.co/ffgmCkiUzN – Blue Jays Prospect Tracker (@jays_tracker) October 30, 2025

12 strikeouts and no walks is unheard of for a pitcher (rookie or not) in the World Series. 12 Ks for a rookie in the World Series is also unheard of.

The guy's never going to buy a meal in Toronto in his life…

I don't think he'll do a Ken Dryden scenario (playoff MVP before being rookie of the year the following season) as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines up to be World Series MVP, should the Blue Jays win. But just lifting the script speaks volumes.

Yesavage, who has 39 strikeouts since the start of the playoffs (a record for a rookie), hadn't pitched more than six innings this season as the Blue Jays managed his workload in the minors.

Trey Yesavage's 39 strikeouts this postseason are the most ever by a rookie, breaking Michael Wacha's previous record of 33 in 2013 pic.twitter.com/89aUMVWhq7 – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 30, 2025

His 11 strikeouts against the Yankees opened people's eyes. And here, in the World Series at Dodger Stadium, he became the first rookie with two outings of at least 10 Ks in the same elimination run.

What an incredible performance.

Mookie Betts knows he's not doing enough.

“I appreciate what he said, because it's the truth… We've all been there. The best thing about the Postseason is: Who cares what has happened up to a particular point.” Our crew reacts to Mookie saying he has “Been terrible” after Game 5. pic.twitter.com/kcOcGh60AX – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2025

What intensity.

Scherzer was so pumped for Yesavage that he started throwing shit pic.twitter.com/SCY4ElXhgu – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 30, 2025

A huge page turns at Dodger Stadium.

Clayton Kershaw says goodbye to Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/n8HZIRXJoc – MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2025

