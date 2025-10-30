Treatment day for Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher | David Reinbacher in Laval

This morning, for the first time since the club's return to Quebec, the Canadiens practiced in Brossard.

There are a few things to note about all this. But the first is that two forwards were unable to take part, as they were receiving treatment.

We're talking about Brendan Gallagher and Kirby Dach.

Forwards Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher (treatment day) will not take part in today's practice. Forwards Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 30, 2025

Right now, the Canadiens only have 18 healthy skaters up top, if you count Dach and Gally. After all, yesterday, Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo were traded to the Rocket.

Will Dach and Gallagher be able to play on Saturday? Who knows.

After all, just because the guys aren't able to skate today doesn't mean they won't be able to play on Saturday. It's too early to say.

However, we still have to wonder, more than ever, if a recall or two isn't on the table in the short term.

Among the Canadiens' other announcements, we see that the club has confirmed a tip from colleague Maxime Truman: the Habs have traded David Reinbacher to the Rocket.

He was injured up top during camp, so he wasn't on the Rocket roster. It's just a technicality, really.

I'm told that David Reinbacher was officially traded to the Laval Rocket along with Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo. That would mean Reinbacher is healthy and ready to play. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 30, 2025

What this probably means is that the Canadiens consider the defenseman ready to make a comeback. We should see him play soon, then.

And that's good.

– Jakub Dobes is practicing with the team.

– Interesting. Obviously, he didn't practice.

