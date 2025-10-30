The Montreal Alouettes are desperate to avoid a specific trap

On the eve of the playoffs, the Montreal Alouettes are showing renewed focus. On Saturday, they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Eastern semi-finals, an encounter tinged with a sense of unfinished business.

Last year's elimination against Toronto still hangs in the air, and the Montreal dressing room seems determined to write a different script this time around.

Linebacker Alexandre Gagné is a good example of this spirit. The veteran, well aware of the challenge that awaits his team, has not forgotten the disillusionment of 2024. As he recalls, Montreal got off to a flying start, dominating their opponents in the regular season, but the momentum was lost at the worst possible moment.

“The season had started so well, everything was going according to plan, and then […] at the end of the season, because we had to rest some players, because we had the week off just before the playoffs, we weren't able to get the machine going again. Did we lose our killer instinct precisely because things were going so well that, in the end, we didn't really have anything left to fight for in the last few months?” – A. Gagné on TVA Sports' JiC show

A quieter end to the calendar, rested players and a week's break before the playoffs had all contributed to a loss of rhythm. As a result, the team was never able to regain momentum when it needed to.

This experience now serves as a driving force. Gagné and his team-mates seem determined to maintain their intensity from start to finish. There's no question of letting up. The objective is clear: to keep the competitive instinct alive and make their opponents feel that Montreal has no intention of leaving any openings.

An opponent not to be underestimated

Winnipeg arrive with a wealth of experience and familiarity with important matches, promising a physical and strategic confrontation. Special units, tempo management and the ability to impose a constant defensive presence will be crucial for Montreal. Gagné embodies this fighting spirit.

At Percival-Molson Stadium on Saturday, the Alouettes aren't just looking to win a game. They want to turn the page on a bitter end and confirm that they have matured since their last playoff adventure. The goal is clear: another Grey Cup victory!

