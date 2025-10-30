The Canadiens are the second-best NHL team since the Four Nations

Things are going well for the Canadiens this year.

Currently, no one has more points than the Canadiens' 16 since the start of the regular season. It's a nice surprise for fans of the club, though.

Sometimes, when a club turns the corner on rebuilding, it does so quickly. The Habs seem to be a good example of this.

But in reality, it goes further than that. And why is that? Because since the break from the Four Nations Confrontation, the club has been on fire.

To what extent?

As Denis Gauthier told L'Antichambre, since the end of the tournament in Montreal and Boston, the Canadiens are the second-best team in the NHL in terms of points percentage.

The #1 team? Vegas.

Since the 4 Nations Cup last season, the #CHs rank 2nd in points accumulated by NHL teams. Only Vegas has done better. The full @Antichambre discussion is available on our YouTube channel. : https://t.co/mwSwLRrP5A pic.twitter.com/vvdGkVYDy8 – RDS (@RDSca) October 30, 2025

In 37 (regular-season) games since then, the club has 23 wins and 14 losses, including six in overtime . The points percentage is therefore 70.3.

Dominique Ducharme's Golden Knights are at 73.6%.

The 37-game sample is starting to look pretty significant. It's not as if it's only been two weeks since the action resumed following the February tournament.

However, I'm keeping in mind that all 37 games took place at high-intensity times. Martin St-Louis' players have been in playoff mode since February… and right now, there's the buzz of getting back into the game.

However, the trip out West, under difficult conditions and without Kaiden Guhle, gives the prospects hope that the Habs will do well in some of the less easy or challenging phases of the calendar.

In short, things are looking up for the Canadiens.

overtime

– Interesting stuff.

I'm told that David Reinbacher has officially been traded to the Laval Rocket, along with Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo. That would mean Reinbacher is healthy and ready to play. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 30, 2025

– Really?

– Of course.

It's 10:49 and practice is at 11:30. Lane Hutson is the first player on the ice in Brossard right now#GoHabsGo #Hutson pic.twitter.com/OqwEK3fUmW – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 30, 2025

– He needs to give more.

The shortstop, and some of his teammates, have no answers. https://t.co/N2NfbCCRyW – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 30, 2025

– Machine.

#Isles have scored 32 goals this season. No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer has been on the ice for 16 of them, recording 7 points. – Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 30, 2025

– To be continued.