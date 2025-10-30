Samuel Montembeault to play Saturday

We wondered which goaltender would be in uniform Saturday against the Senators.

And now it's been confirmed by Martin St-Louis: Samuel Montembeault will get the start at home, following the club's return from its Western trip.

Note that the Habs announced this 48 hours in advance.

Samuel Montembeault will play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Martin St-Louis has already confirmed it. – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) October 30, 2025

Montembeault, by necessity, will have some pressure on his shoulders. After all, he hasn't had a great start to the season, and people wanted to see Jakub Dobes at home.

But at some point, Monty must also be given the chance to pull through. Solo work in practice is all very well, but he needs to put it into practice.

This is the first time in two weeks (October 18, at home) that the Québécois will play a game that isn't a “two games in two nights” affair, and he's going to have to be good.

In my opinion, he'll be hungry.

It's interesting to note that the Saturday night game at home, for which MSL places a lot of importance, goes to whoever is officially #1.

