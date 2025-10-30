NHL Power Rankings: The Canadiens in the top-5

After a few seasons of misery, the Canadiens are once again a competitive team. Since the return of the 4 Nations Confrontation last season, Montreal even ranks among the NHL's elite.

The Habs' start to the season has been impressive. Eight wins in 11 games place the team first in the Atlantic Division and fifth in the entire NHL.

Speaking of fifth place, that's also the Canadiens' position in the latest NHL power rankings compiled by NHL.com.

A new Super 16 has dropped! See the full list here https://t.co/30UXYforDF pic.twitter.com/3DdLkhLUTk – NHL (@NHL) October 30, 2025

It's a great accolade from the experts at NHL.com.

Only four teams are ahead of the Canadiens: the Mammoth, the Avalanche, the Devils and the Golden Knights.

With all this success, more than one Canadiens player is expected to take part in the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. According to Jean-François Chaumont's analysis, many Montreal players could join Juraj Slafkovsky (already named to Slovakia's preliminary team).

We're talking about players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Jakub Dobes and Oliver Kapanen.

After an “easier” October, we can expect a lot more action in November. In 11 games in October, the Habs played only two teams that made the playoffs last season, and both of those games were losses.

In November, the Habs will face such powers as the Devils, Mammoth, Golden Knights and Avalanche.

The Canadiens may well continue their wave of success over the next month, but expect a lot more adversity. So don't start stressing out if a few losses follow against good teams.

Despite all this adversity, November will be a very entertaining month. In addition to taking on some big NHL teams, Montreal will be facing a number of important rivals, including the Senators, Maple Leafs and Bruins.

The Canadiens are on track for fifth place in the NHL power rankings, but they'll have their work cut out to stay in the top five.

Overtime

– Alexander Zharovsky is on the right track.

ICYMI – I did a special edition of HabsCast today – 90 minutes dedicated to Montreal's top prospect Alex Zharovsky. We had more than 1100 views during the podcast… an excellent number for a weekday at noon! Zharovsky is on pace to shatter a KHL record.https://t.co/XR3U5E4gKW pic.twitter.com/oI7GJgfiIZ – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 30, 2025

– Nick Schmaltz's value must be enormous.

As I reported yesterday, Utah engaged in trade talks involving Nick Schmaltz in the summer as extension talks weren't fruitful. Do those talks change now, given his hot start? Mammoth have a decision to make https://t.co/uT1utfDuZg – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) October 30, 2025

– It won't be an easy task.

The “Als” will have the tough task of slowing down the Manitoba train https://t.co/mAXTI1vjTj – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 30, 2025

– Jordan Harris to miss out due to injury.