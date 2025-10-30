Mourning the loss of a friend: Brad Marchand takes time off from the Panthers to coach U18s

Villains aren't always who you think they are.

In fact, someone's villain is often someone else's good guy.

Take Bad Brad Marchand, for example: we learned to hate him for 15 years in Boston, but as soon as he put on the Canada vest, we started to like him. Even he and Brendan Gallagher seemed to hate each other in the NHL… and love each other with Team Canada.

Same thing with Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio in soccer..

Back to Brad Marchand. On Tuesday, the Panthers gave him the day off against the Ducks (in Florida). The reason given by the Panthers: mortality in his family. Until now, everything had been (sad and) normal..

But the story took a much more emotional turn last night when Brad Marchand was spotted behind the bench of a Halifax U18 team. What was he doing there? He was filling in behind the bench for a good friend of his (March & Mill Co Hunters head coach JP MacCallum), whose 10-year-old daughter (Selah Panacci-MacCallum) recently died of cancer. Although the team lost 7-0, I'm sure Marchand's presence warmed the hearts of many whose moods were at zero before the game.

Brad Marchand is taking a leave from the Panthers to spend time in Halifax helping out a friend whose 10 year old daughter died of cancer He's coaching a U18 team tonight in his friend's place All-Time Human Being pic.twitter.com/2NtFXWmrfi – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 30, 2025

Brad Marchand is taking some time away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer last week. Tonight he is coaching an under-18 team in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, in place of friend JP MacCallum. (: @thehighbutton)pic.twitter.com/yIkWlgnIAZ – theScore (@theScore) October 29, 2025

First, the family the Panthers mentioned in their press release was a very good friend of Brad Marchand's. Love 'em.

Second, Brad decided – and the Panthers agreed – to return to Nova Scotia to support his friend who is going through an extremely difficult bereavement. I love it even more.

The Panthers could have said no since Marchand is the team's leading scorer and Barkov AND Tkachuk are both injured… but they said yes. #Hats off

Note that the Panthers lost a game they should have won to the Ducks in Sunrise; if the playoffs started today, they wouldn't be in it. However, I'm convinced that the simple fact of having acted with respect and understanding will bring them more victories in the future. The guys are treated like real people, not just numbers, in Florida. And that makes a difference in the long run!

It should be noted that Brad Marchand also promoted a fundraiser in Selah's honor.

The Panthers play their next game on Saturday in Florida, before hitting the road for the American West (four games in seven nights). Marchand will definitely be on the plane to California, but I think he'll also be back in Florida for the game against the Stars this weekend. We'll see.

