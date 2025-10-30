MLB en bref : Un gérant de 33 ans à Washington | Pire qu’on pensait pour Tarik Skubal

Blake Butera a été un gérant dans les mineures pour les Rays, récemment. Les Padres, les Braves et les Rockies cherchent encore, eux.

BREAKING: The Washington Nationals are finalizing a deal to hire Blake Butera as manager, sources tell ESPN. Butera, 33, will be the youngest manager in MLB in more than 50 years. In four seasons as a minor league manager in the Rays organization, his teams had a 258-144 record.

Voici de quoi la valse des gérants a l'air.

Two with major league managing experience, four without. Atlanta, San Diego and Colorado's jobs remain vacant.

The managerial carousel so far:

Il y a un an, il s'est fait offrir moins de 80 M$ par les Tigers.

Per @JonHeyman, the gap in contract negotiations between Tarik Skubal and the Tigers is even larger than initially believed.

Heyman reports that the Tigers offered Skubal under $80 million for four years a year ago. Heyman also adds, “Rivals still don't believe it's likely the… pic.twitter.com/jnWOdEkeSB

