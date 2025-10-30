MLB en bref : Un gérant de 33 ans à Washington | Pire qu’on pensait pour Tarik Skubal

Un gérant de 33 ans à Washington
Blake Butera a été un gérant dans les mineures pour les Rays, récemment. Les Padres, les Braves et les Rockies cherchent encore, eux.
BREAKING: The Washington Nationals are finalizing a deal to hire Blake Butera as manager, sources tell ESPN. Butera, 33, will be the youngest manager in MLB in more than 50 years. In four seasons as a minor league manager in the Rays organization, his teams had a 258-144 record.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 30, 2025
Voici de quoi la valse des gérants a l'air.
The managerial carousel so far:
Nationals: Blake Butera
Twins: Derek Shelton
Orioles: Craig Albernaz
Giants: Tony Vitello
Angels: Kurt Suzuki
Rangers: Skip Schumaker
Two with major league managing experience, four without. Atlanta, San Diego and Colorado's jobs remain vacant.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 30, 2025
Pire qu'on pensait pour Tarik Skubal
Il y a un an, il s'est fait offrir moins de 80 M$ par les Tigers.
Per @JonHeyman, the gap in contract negotiations between Tarik Skubal and the Tigers is even larger than initially believed.
Heyman reports that the Tigers offered Skubal under $80 million for four years a year ago. Heyman also adds, “Rivals still don't believe it's likely the… pic.twitter.com/jnWOdEkeSB
— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 30, 2025
L'histoire joue en faveur des Blue Jays
Gagner le match #5 d'une série égale 2-2 est souvent synonyme de Série mondiale, dans l'histoire récente.
In #WorldSeries tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 has gone on to win 6 of the last 7 series. pic.twitter.com/XsOc49LtBW
— MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 30, 2025
Il y a un an…
Ceci arrivait.
One year ago today pic.twitter.com/N21sRBqWbc
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 30, 2025
Les failles des Dodgers
Elles sont de plus en plus apparentes.
As the Dodgers face elimination, their deficiencies are showing up everywhere. https://t.co/X03TbTv6tc
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 30, 2025
Trey Yesavage est aux études
Il étudie en même temps que les séries? Wow.
The unforeseen rise of Trey Yesavage, part-time student and full-time World Series hero https://t.co/OrdNj3pyaC
— The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) October 30, 2025