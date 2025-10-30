Baseball

MLB en bref : Un gérant de 33 ans à Washington | Pire qu’on pensait pour Tarik Skubal
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Un gérant de 33 ans à Washington

Blake Butera a été un gérant dans les mineures pour les Rays, récemment. Les Padres, les Braves et les Rockies cherchent encore, eux.

Voici de quoi la valse des gérants a l'air.

Pire qu'on pensait pour Tarik Skubal

Il y a un an, il s'est fait offrir moins de 80 M$ par les Tigers.

L'histoire joue en faveur des Blue Jays

Gagner le match #5 d'une série égale 2-2 est souvent synonyme de Série mondiale, dans l'histoire récente.

Il y a un an…

Ceci arrivait.

Les failles des Dodgers

Elles sont de plus en plus apparentes.

Trey Yesavage est aux études

Il étudie en même temps que les séries? Wow.

