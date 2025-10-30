Mathew Barzal will be left out tonight because he arrived late for the bus

Mathew Barzal is one of the best players in the National League.

Long Island is counting on him for success, and the Islanders need him in the lineup to make that happen. He's the club's offensive engine and plays an important role on the ice.

But just because you're a good hockey player doesn't mean you don't have to play by the rules. And Barzal learned this the hard way…

Barzal arrived late for the Isles' bus departure this morning. The result?

Patrick Roy has decided that Barzal won't play tonight, when the Islanders visit Carolina to take on the Hurricanes. He'll be left out even if he's healthy, and that sends a pretty clear message: you can't be late for the bus, even if you're talented.

Barzal was late for team bus going to the rink. This is very much about the culture new GM Mathieu Darche wants to create with Isles. Darche comes from Tampa where last year Brayden Point was also scratched for similar. https://t.co/houatkDK3b – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 30, 2025

Would Patrick Roy want to be without his best forward against a powerhouse like Carolina tonight?

Obviously, the answer to that question is no. But at the same time, the Isles pilot didn't have much choice: it's part of the team's rules and he had to act accordingly.

It's part of the game.

On the other hand, Barzal must be feeling a bit down. He knows he can help his team on the ice, but his absence tonight could hurt because he made a bad decision.

Granted, he probably didn't mean to be late for his club's bus departure. But that's what happened anyway, and now it's up to him to live with it.

I have a feeling he'll be putting his dial on earlier so it doesn't happen again in the future…

