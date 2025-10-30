Match #6: beating Yoshinobu Yamamoto won’t be easy for the Blue Jays

About two years ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers gave $325 million to a guy who had never pitched in the majors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Japanese came to L.A.

The 2024 season was synonymous with adaptation for the pitcher. That said, in the 2024 playoffs, the Dodgers were lucky to count on him because the club was rolling with three starters.

And in 2025, he really took off. He'll certainly get Cy Young votes this season… and in the playoffs, he's recently transformed into a simply unstoppable monster.

In fact, his last two starts (two complete games) have been historic.

Game #2 against Milwaukee was truly excellent, as was the one against Toronto. In both cases, the opposing hitters had no answer to his many shots.

And now, just in time: he'll be on the mound Friday night, as the Dodgers attempt to salvage their season. For the first time in 2025, they'll be playing a no-hitter.

Yamamoto is THE guy you want on the mound in a situation like this.

Will the Blue Jays hitters, who have been doing well lately, be able to adapt? Because the more a club faces a pitcher, the better the chances are that the hitters will adapt just right.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto getting some work in with giant darts in the outfield (via @Mastercard #BallparkCam) pic.twitter.com/ZiZAITEGYJ – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 29, 2025

We agree that the Dodgers (who have an all-or-nothing club and payroll) have pressure. If they don't win the next two games in Toronto, in a hostile environment, answers will be expected in California.

Shohei Ohtani (who will still be on a plane to Toronto) will need help with the bat… and Yamamoto will need it on the mound.

This content was created with the help of AI.