Jordan Kyrou: The Habs will be interested in him if he becomes available
Marc-Olivier Cook
This summer, Jordan Kyrou's name was very popular in Montreal.

The Canadiens were looking for a top-6 player, and Kyrou fit the bill. There were a thousand and one rumours about him… although in the end, nothing materialized in terms of a transaction.

Does that mean we should automatically forget about the project? Perhaps not, no…

After all, things are going badly for the Blues at the moment. The club hasn't had a good start to the season, and if that continues, we could see some guys become available on the trade market.

If that happens, Kyrou's name could end up in that group. And Marco D'Amico sees the Canadiens taking an interest in the principal interested party if the Blues decide to go that route… and if the principal interested party wants to lift his no-trade clause in order to be traded to Montreal.

It's likely to cost a lot of money, and maybe that's where Kent Hughes comes in.

But at the same time, we know that the GM of the Canadiens will be ready to pull out all the stops and overpay to make a deal. He's open to the idea.

It's been a long time, after all, since we've seen so much demand for a top-6 player or a top-6 center in the NHL. And as Cam Robinson (Elite Prospects) reports, the price for a player like this is, and will be, quite high.

We've been talking about Jordan Kyrou as an interesting player for the Canadiens for a long time now, and that's truer than ever with the team's success in Montreal.

Because in reality, adding a talented guy like him to the team's current roster would be a really interesting move. It would help the Canadiens to have a real second line with Kyrou and Ivan Demidov, and it would add depth to the attack.

This is one file that obviously doesn't refuse to die.


