Jakub Dobes one of the favourites for the Vézina and Calder among book buyers

There's a lot of talk about the Canadiens' goaltenders' start to the season.

Samuel Montembeault (whose birthday it is today) and Jakub Dobes are off to quite different starts. Dobes is simply on fire, as you know.

And by necessity, on social networks, it's been Monty's party for several days now. Every post about the goalkeepers has the Québécois eating shots, even if that's not the basic objective.

If Montambeault goes up 3-0 yesterday, it's catastrophe in Montreal!!!!

But Dobes, that'll do.

( P.S: Dobes wasn't bad, and neither was Monty. That's sport, and sometimes things don't go your way. That doesn't mean you can't stop a beach ball.) – Mathieu Chouinard (@Chouine) October 29, 2025

By necessity, the Canadiens announce their colors through their goaltending. At the moment, Jakub Dobes is playing more often than not, which says a lot about the club's short-term plan.

Recently, the club has been playing on the road… but Saturday's game (at home against the Senators) will tell us even more about goalie management.

What is something to behold is the fact that Dobes' start to the season (officially a rookie) is an eye-opener in just a few weeks.

How eye-opening?

When we look at Sportbook, a betting site, we see that Jakub Dobes is the third favorite for the Calder, behind Ivan Demidov and Matthew Schaefer. His odds are +650.

In any case, he would be Renaud Lavoie's choice right now.

What's more, he's fifth for the Vézina, behind Igor Shesterkin, Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Logan Thompson. His rating is +1700. That's crazy.

He wasn't there at the start of the season – and I'm willing to say that even though I didn't check until the season started.

The 2025-2026 campaign is still very young (October hasn't blown by yet), but Dobes is impressing. Will he be able to stay consistent for months on end?

To be seen.

