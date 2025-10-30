Hockey

In pictures: The Canadiens’ Halloween costumes
Credit: Screenshots - X

Every year, the Canadiens throw their famous Halloween party on Thursday night.

And every year, we're treated to some great costumes from the Habs players.

The first to be unveiled is probably the best. Juraj Slafkovsky was dressed as Tony “Scarface” Montana.

It's the perfect costume for him, who's had a scar on one cheek since taking a skate from Christian Dvorak during a prep game.

Second in this fashion show is Arber Xhekaj. He dressed up as Russell from the movie Up There.

Noah Dobson and his wife came up with a slightly spookier idea to get in the Halloween mood.

The defenseman dressed up as a Frankenstein's monster, accompanied by his wife.

Brendan Gallagher and his wife Emma Fortin dressed up as prisoners.

The cutest part is their daughter Everly dressed as a policewoman.

Credit: Screenshot – Instagram (@Emmafortin14)

We end the ball with Patrik Laine dressed as Buzz Lightyear from the movie Toy Story!

His wife, Jordan, is dressed as Jessie.

We're likely to see more photos of the players' costumes in the coming days.

A little birdie tells me that Jakub Dobes' costume might have something to do with a mattress or a bed…


