In pictures: The Canadiens’ Halloween costumes

Every year, the Canadiens throw their famous Halloween party on Thursday night.

And every year, we're treated to some great costumes from the Habs players.

The first to be unveiled is probably the best. Juraj Slafkovsky was dressed as Tony “Scarface” Montana.

Juraj Slafkovsky's Halloween costume is Tony “Scarface” Montana pic.twitter.com/fAEXSrHWWE – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 30, 2025

It's the perfect costume for him, who's had a scar on one cheek since taking a skate from Christian Dvorak during a prep game.

Second in this fashion show is Arber Xhekaj. He dressed up as Russell from the movie Up There.

Arber Xhekaj & his GF Stephanie going as characters from the movie “Up” for Halloween pic.twitter.com/SOJMzefWL7 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 31, 2025

Noah Dobson and his wife came up with a slightly spookier idea to get in the Halloween mood.

The defenseman dressed up as a Frankenstein's monster, accompanied by his wife.

Noah Dobson & his wife Alexa going as Frankenstein & his bride for Halloween pic.twitter.com/0EmGdZTnZe – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 31, 2025

Brendan Gallagher and his wife Emma Fortin dressed up as prisoners.

The cutest part is their daughter Everly dressed as a policewoman.

We end the ball with Patrik Laine dressed as Buzz Lightyear from the movie Toy Story!

His wife, Jordan, is dressed as Jessie.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Leigh (@jordanleighlaine)

We're likely to see more photos of the players' costumes in the coming days.

A little birdie tells me that Jakub Dobes' costume might have something to do with a mattress or a bed…

Overtime

– Very scary.

Canadiens in scare mode Habs but make them spooky

#GoHabsGo #HockeyHalloween pic.twitter.com/L6hb28Y9FK – Canadiens Montreal (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2025

– Utah can remain a competitive team for many years to come.

Few teams are better prepared for the present AND future than @utahmammoth. Sustainable competitors for the next 7+ years. There's more on the way for #TusksUp, as GM Bill Armstrong mentioned on Frankly Hockey today on @victoryplustv. Watch on-demand: https://t.co/N8Qlmcj1d1 pic.twitter.com/tftCeF3Iz1 – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 31, 2025

– Samuel Montembeault will be able to bounce back. [98,5 Sports][Journal de Montréal]

– Happy listening.