“I was terrible” – Mookie Betts

The Los Angeles Dodgers' bats went cold at the worst possible time, as they were only able to score a total of three runs in games four and five of the World Series.

And while Shohei Ohtani carried the California team on his shoulders after an ordinary start to the playoffs, Mookie Betts looked like a deer on the highway at bat against the Toronto Blue Jays, recording just three hits in 23 at-bats, all without producing a run.

In fact, the former American League MVP had been demoted to the offensive role by manager Dave Roberts prior to last night's game (Wednesday). And after game number five, in which he didn't put the ball in play in four attempts, Betts was honest about his difficulties so far.

I don't want to talk about anyone else, but for me personally, I've been terrible. I've been terrible and I wish it was for lack of effort, I really do, but it's not and that's why I don't have any answers.

It has the merit of being honest, because unfortunately, it's the truth.

“I've just been terrible.” Mookie Betts speaks after Game 5. pic.twitter.com/5qlgasoAjC – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2025

As we all know, it's certainly not for lack of effort or hard work that Betts has entered this downward spiral. But we have to admit that it will be difficult for the 33-year-old to get out of it.

Despite all that has gone before, Betts will still have the opportunity to do something special in Game Six, and if he does, no one will be talking about his playoff career until now.

The main man will have the day off, and it will be interesting to see how he reacts, as the Dodgers will need him if they are to keep their championship prospects alive, who are now one loss away from no longer being the defending champions.

This content was created with the help of AI.