Habs place William Trudeau in the waivers

William Trudeau has yet to play this season.

He was unable to participate in the Canadiens' training camp due to injury. He appears to be very close to a return to action, however.

But to send him down, the Canadiens first had to submit the defenseman to the waivers. And that's what happened today.

The Canadiens have placed defenseman William Trudeau's name in the waivers, with a view to trading him to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have placed defenseman William Trudeau on waivers for the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket. – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 30, 2025

