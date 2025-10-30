Hockey

Habs place William Trudeau in the waivers
Marc-Olivier Cook
William Trudeau has yet to play this season.

He was unable to participate in the Canadiens' training camp due to injury. He appears to be very close to a return to action, however.

But to send him down, the Canadiens first had to submit the defenseman to the waivers. And that's what happened today.

