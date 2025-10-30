David Reinbacher to return to action tomorrow

Want some good news?

Tomorrow, the Rocket will be in action at Place Bell. Pascal Vincent's men take on the Rochester Americans, looking for their third win in as many games.

And for the occasion… David Reinbacher will play his first game of the campaign. Pascal Vincent confirmed this in the last few minutes to Greg Lanctot on BPM Sports.

Pascal Vincent confirms to @datgregtho that David Reinbacher will play the Rocket's next game (Friday at Place Bell). First game of the season for him after injuring his right hand during the preparatory schedule. @BPMSportsRadio – FX Bénard (@fxbenard919) October 30, 2025

It's been five weeks since we saw him injured, and knowing he's got the green light to return to action is encouraging. Remember that the Canadiens were originally talking about a four-week absence.

Colleague Maxime Truman reported this morning that Reinbacher had been traded to the Rocket, and obviously he was right in saying that Reinbacher was healthy and ready to play.

I'm told that David Reinbacher was officially traded to the Laval Rocket along with Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo. That would mean Reinbacher is healthy and ready to play. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 30, 2025

Of course, Pascal Vincent is happy about all this.

He's got a quality defenseman back and it'll give him more depth on the club's blue line. Especially since Marc Del Gaizo was also sent back to Laval last night… and the Rocket could welcome back William Trudeau if he isn't called up for the waivers by another NHL team.

Laval's defense is taking shape. And that's good news too.

I imagine that Jacob Fowler is also happy to know that he'll have even more help in front of him…

Canadiens Blue Jays https://t.co/kltVn7PhYL – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 30, 2025

I wouldn't trade William Trudeau and a bag of pucks for Kadri and his contract. Yet there is “discussion” on whether you consider trading Reinbacher for him? My God! I will never understand the fascination with the Habs getting Kadri. For several reasons. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 30, 2025

