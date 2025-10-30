Hockey

David Reinbacher to return to action tomorrow
Marc-Olivier Cook
Want some good news?

Tomorrow, the Rocket will be in action at Place Bell. Pascal Vincent's men take on the Rochester Americans, looking for their third win in as many games.

And for the occasion… David Reinbacher will play his first game of the campaign. Pascal Vincent confirmed this in the last few minutes to Greg Lanctot on BPM Sports.

It's been five weeks since we saw him injured, and knowing he's got the green light to return to action is encouraging. Remember that the Canadiens were originally talking about a four-week absence.

Colleague Maxime Truman reported this morning that Reinbacher had been traded to the Rocket, and obviously he was right in saying that Reinbacher was healthy and ready to play.

Of course, Pascal Vincent is happy about all this.

He's got a quality defenseman back and it'll give him more depth on the club's blue line. Especially since Marc Del Gaizo was also sent back to Laval last night… and the Rocket could welcome back William Trudeau if he isn't called up for the waivers by another NHL team.

Laval's defense is taking shape. And that's good news too.

I imagine that Jacob Fowler is also happy to know that he'll have even more help in front of him…


Overtime

