David Reinbacher for Nazem Kadri: Would you?

With the Canadiens' success in the first month of the season, the pressing idea of looking for a second center has taken a slight step back. Despite all this, the rumour mill in Montreal is still going strong, especially when it's powered by a guy like Pierre LeBrun.

Earlier this week, LeBrun hinted that the Canadiens would be an interesting team for Nazem Kadri. It didn't take much more than that to spark a lot of debate.

On Thursday morning, the BPM Sports Morning Club team came up with the idea of a deal to bring Kadri to Montreal. Gilbert Delorme believes the Flames would ask for a top prospect like David Reinbacher.

This is where the debate exploded.

On the one hand, the Canadiens really need a second center if they hope to make any headway in the playoffs. On the other, Montreal has two prospects with good potential in Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky to perhaps one day take over the second center position.

Kadri is 35 years old and, counting the current campaign, has four seasons left on his contract. This deal, which weighs $7 million on the payroll, may not help Montreal at a critical time when the player is 38 or 39 and has slowed down.

Kent Hughes decided to spend so much on Kadri because he believes in the Habs' chances of going far in the playoffs this year. The season is going very well, but it's hard to believe that Montreal is just one center like Kadri away from taking top honors.

And then the real debate is whether giving away David Reinbacher is cost-effective for the Habs.

Anthony Desaulniers seemed torn between the idea of waiting too long and risking Reinbacher becoming a flop, and the idea that the young right-handed defenseman could have a bright future with Montreal.

According to Gilbert Delorme's comments in this debate, it's by trading big pieces like Reinbacher that you can win a Stanley Cup.

And he's right. It takes two to dance. To go big, you have to pay with something equivalent.

At some point, Kent Hughes will have to make a big decision and part with a player with good potential to improve the team. He's already done this to some extent with the Alexander Romanov trade and the Dobson deal involving the two first-round picks.

But next time, to get his hands on a good second center, Hughes will have to pay dearly. Reinbacher could be the price to pay.

It remains to be seen whether Montreal wants to win now or remain patient and wait for the Hage and Zharovsky of this world.

