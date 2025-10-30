Cayden Primeau gave away six goals yesterday: his start to the season criticized in Toronto

So far this season, Cayden Primeau has played three games for the Maple Leafs. And he's given up 13 goals.

On October 14, he won against the Predators, but gave up four goals. On October 25, he gave up three goals in an overtime win over the Sabres.

And yesterday, he gave up six goals in a 6-3 loss to Columbus.

It seems that the fact that he's picked up two wins has had the effect of not setting off alarm bells in Toronto. But yesterday's loss makes the folks in the Queen City realize that he hasn't been playing against big powerhouses, and that his stats are ugly.

The sample is small, but his 4.30 average and .838 efficiency rate are not reassuring. He's in the top-6 worst goaltenders this season in both categories.

Of course, the fact that the Maple Leafs were forced to turn to a 10-under following Joseph Woll's absence explains Primeau's presence in town.

But in an NHL where it takes two goalies to win, Cayden Primeau doesn't give his team many chances. Let's put it this way.

Leafs lose 6-3 at Columbus. Should we be surprised Cayden Primeau was the goalie? Rhetorical question – Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) October 30, 2025

Let's not forget that the Maple Leafs gave a chance to a goalie who is clearly too good for the AHL, but who can't establish himself in the NHL.

What happened in 2024-2025 in the Habs organization is the ultimate proof.

Leafs fans getting the Cayden Primeau experience … https://t.co/0KaEOY99An – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 30, 2025

I don't know how patient the Maple Leafs will be with Primeau. After all, he was obtained from the waivers and Brad Treliving must be looking at his options as we speak.

Unfortunately for the former Habs man, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Ironically, there's also a goaltending controversy in Montreal. It involves #2 doing better than #1, not the other way around, that said.

But Kent Hughes must be glad his duo isn't Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau this morning.

extension

Yesterday, there was only one game in the NHL. The Maple Leafs lost 6-3 to the Blue Jackets, which wasn't exactly glorious.

Mathieu Olivier had four points. So did Charlie Coyle.

We'll note that Samuel Blais, who signed with the Canadiens in July and was lost in the waivers, played his first game of the season yesterday. He picked up a goal and an assist.

Tonight, there will be 11 games on the schedule. 16 on Tuesday… one yesterday… 11 tonight… there's no middle ground in the NHL.