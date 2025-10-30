Bo Bichette is ready to risk his next contract to win the World Series

Since the start of the World Series, Bo Bichette has five hits in as many games.

To see that he's able to accomplish this with a very bad knee and after many weeks off says a lot about the kind of player he is.

Of course, you won't be surprised to learn that the last few weeks have not been easy for him. Seeing his club make a breakthrough in the playoffs without him has been hard on a personal level.

It's been the biggest challenge of his life.

Bo Bichette tells @MLBONFOX that watching the ALDS/ALCS was “probably the most difficult challenge of my life.” “This is what I've dreamed of – to have an opportunity to be a part of a run like this, with this organization, and some really good friends.” – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) October 30, 2025

But right now, whether at second base or as a pinch-hitter in George Springer's absence, Bichette is there. He can't do everything (seeing him run past Alejandro Kirk is notably less than ideal), but he produced three runs.

That's important.

In fact, playing right now is so important to him that he's willing to risk his next contract to be in a position to win the World Series with the Blue Jays.

That's what Ken Rosenthal reported in a paper on the subject.

As World Series pressure tightens, resilient Blue Jays insist on keeping things loose. https://t.co/0LoiVbKqYj – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 29, 2025

In reality, Bichette feels some discomfort when he plays defensively. He also knows that his knee can't heal when he plays baseball in that condition.

But as he told Ken Rosenthal, for a ring in Toronto, he's willing to risk everything.

What the player tells himself is that if he suffers a setback in his progression, he'll take a small contract this winter to rebuild his market value and get the contract he wants a year from now, instead. That's how much he wants to win.

And right now, he's one win away from doing just that.

This content was created with the help of AI.