Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Bo Bichette is ready to risk his next contract to win the World Series
Since the start of the World Series, Bo Bichette has five hits in as many games.

To see that he's able to accomplish this with a very bad knee and after many weeks off says a lot about the kind of player he is.

Of course, you won't be surprised to learn that the last few weeks have not been easy for him. Seeing his club make a breakthrough in the playoffs without him has been hard on a personal level.

It's been the biggest challenge of his life.

But right now, whether at second base or as a pinch-hitter in George Springer's absence, Bichette is there. He can't do everything (seeing him run past Alejandro Kirk is notably less than ideal), but he produced three runs.

That's important.

In fact, playing right now is so important to him that he's willing to risk his next contract to be in a position to win the World Series with the Blue Jays.

That's what Ken Rosenthal reported in a paper on the subject.

In reality, Bichette feels some discomfort when he plays defensively. He also knows that his knee can't heal when he plays baseball in that condition.

But as he told Ken Rosenthal, for a ring in Toronto, he's willing to risk everything.

What the player tells himself is that if he suffers a setback in his progression, he'll take a small contract this winter to rebuild his market value and get the contract he wants a year from now, instead. That's how much he wants to win.

And right now, he's one win away from doing just that.

