Adam Engstrom: the Rocket intends to be tough on him

Adam Engstrom left a great impression on Montreal during training camp.

So much so, that some fans were calling for Mike Matheson to leave the team and make room for him. That didn't happen, and when the Habs needed a call-up for their trip out West, he wasn't chosen.

It was a logical choice for both Engstrom and his coaches, Pascal Vincent and Daniel Jacob. Both spoke to Mikael Filion of RDS.

Vincent and Jacob have a clear task: prepare Engstrom for the NHL. He wants him to arrive ready to dominate in the big league, and won't go easy on the prospect.

“The NHL is faster and the execution is better. What we want from him is NHL performance in the AHL. So I'm going to be tough on him. He knows it, he's ready for it, and that's what he wants.” – Daniel Jacob

The Swedish defenseman sees things the same way. He said he agrees 100% with his bosses' decision and is happy to play more in the AHL.

I like what Jacob said about Engstrom. That's what he wants, for us to be tough on him. The Rocket assistant coach wouldn't do that with just any player.

I think Jacob takes it personally to prepare his young defenseman for the big league.

I think the Habs have found Mike Matheson's eventual replacement. He has similar tools to the Québécois defenseman and is progressing well. In fact, he added a goal to his season-to-date tally tonight.

I like the Canadiens' plan with him and wouldn't rule out the possibility of seeing him play a few games in Montreal between now and the end of the year.

Jacob Fowler, another excellent Habs prospect, picked up his second shutout of the season tonight in a 3-0 Rocket win. He stopped all 17 shots thrown by the Leigh Valley Phantoms. After a few more difficult performances, he's starting to find his rhythm. Let's not forget that this is his first season in the pros.

Overtime

– Many opposing opinions.

Snake doesn't think that Kapanen's upside is above fourth-line center. Needless to say, I did not concur. This was a fun one – always a pleasure to debate with Snake. Hope you can tune in. https://t.co/aNQDMKeCN7 – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 29, 2025

– Interesting perspective.

What is a championship team's cap structure supposed to look like in the NHL? What's the right age profile? Who's best set up for success? @TheRGMedia dives into the numbers! #GoHabsGo, #TimeToHunt and #LetsGoOilers fans will enjoy! https://t.co/9tnNipONHq – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 29, 2025

– Low for his standards.