A $92 million contract for Martin Necas in Colorado

The Avalanche have just settled a huge deal.

Martin Necas has signed an eight-year contract extension(the contract will begin next summer), which will pay him $11.5 million per season. That's a lot of money.

We're talking about $92 million for the full term of the agreement. Necas will also have a no-movement clause for the first seven years of his contract:

The Colorado Avalanche and Martin Necas completed an 8-year, $11.5M contract extension. Another UFA off the board…front-loaded, $60M in signing bonuses, full NMC the first 7 years of the new deal. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 30, 2025

Necas has won his bet.

In the summer of 2024, he decided to sign a contract for just two seasons to bet on himself. It worked… because today he was able to break the bank in Colorado.

Things have been going well for him since he was traded. He's become one of the Avalanche's most important pieces, and the club sees him as a player who can help in the long term.

The Avalanche's next big deal will be Cale Makar.

The defenseman's contract ($9 million per year) will expire at the end of the 26-27 season, and we agree on one thing: he'll get a lot more money annually with his next pact.

He's still considered one of the best players in the National League (and the best player at his position)… and we know that salaries are skyrocketing in the National League.

The salary Necas will receive with his contract extension is a fine example.

So much the better for the Avalanche, though, who found a way to “replace” Mikko Rantanen properly. The club didn't have the luxury of losing Necas for nothing on the free agent market next summer, since he was acquired for Rantanen, who is among the NHL's elite.

That would have really hurt Colorado.

Extension

Martin Necas is on track for a 96-point season if he can keep up his current pace.

He really seems to have found his niche with the Avalanche, to put it another way.