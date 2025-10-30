2nd center: What if the solution was…? Phillip Danault?

The Canadiens are always on the lookout for a player who can contribute to the team's top-6 – especially at center.

Jordan Kyrou, Nazem Kadri, Matty Beniers, Jared McCann, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin (you name it)… these names have been associated with the Canadiens in recent months because they have what it takes to help the Canadiens.

But this morning, on the Sick Podcast, Jack Han (a former AHL assistant coach) raised an idea… an interesting one. What if the ideal solution was Phillip Danault?

Things aren't going great for Danault so far this season.

He has yet to score in eleven games since the start of the campaign… and in the Kings' last game, his head coach decided to bench him for a few minutes because he wasn't satisfied with his performance.

Could he become available if the Kings start to collapse in the standings? And should the Canadiens be interested in a guy who's not doing so well right now?

Danault earns $5.5 million per season.

His contract expires in the summer of 2027… and I have a feeling the Kings won't be asking the moon for his services if they ever want to move on.

That said, Danault's performance isn't spectacular right now. But we're still talking about a 32-year-old player who is very responsible on 200 feet and capable of adding a certain offensive touch to his game.

I don't feel it would be a huge risk…

Having a responsible center like Danault can help. We saw him be so useful during the Canadiens' playoff run in the summer of 2021, after all: he had a mandate to take on opposing top trios, and he was really good in that role.

Maybe his best years are behind him, though. And that's what bothers me about bringing him back to Montreal…

