Zachary Bolduc doesn’t have Martin St-Louis’ confidence (and the trip proves it)

Zachary Bolduc broke all records in his first few games in Montreal. One of the summer's big acquisitions, the Québécois scored three goals and four points in his first three games… and he stood out on the ice.

For all the right reasons, of course.

That said, since then, it's been a little less obvious for Bolduc. He's registered just one goal and one assist in his last eight games… and for a while now, he's been playing less and less.

In fact, if you look at the four games played during the trip out West, you'll notice that Bolduc is the regular forward who has averaged the least playing time per game.

Only Arber Xhekaj, a defenseman whose playing time is also the subject of debate, spent less time on the ice on average per game than Bolduc among the club's regulars.

All this is rather peculiar in that, during this sequence, Joe Veleno (who started the year in the press gallery) played more than Bolduc. And this despite the fact that Bolduc gets ice time on the powerplay (even though he lost his spot on the first wave).

It's debatable whether Bolduc is more bothered by his groin injury than we think… but what's clear right now is that Bolduc doesn't have the confidence of his coach, who challenged him in front of the media ten days ago. And we can logically assume that all this is linked.

Yesterday, Bolduc's playing time increased slightly, as he spent 13:28 on the ice. That's quite an improvement considering he played 10:45, 10:11 and 11:57 in the first three games of the trip.

But for a guy who spent 15 minutes or so on the ice per game at the start of the season, that's still very little. And you have to wonder what's going on at this level, especially since Bolduc doesn't play particularly badly when he's on the ice.

