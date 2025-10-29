Two home runs to start the game: Blue Jays make World Series history

To say the Blue Jays were ready to start today's game would be an understatement.

While in Los Angeles for Game #5 of the World Series, the Blue Jays did something that hadn't been done since the series began: take the lead first.

And let's just say it was done in grand fashion.

The Blue Jays sent Davis Schneider out as the first batter of the game… and on the very first pitch of the game, the mustachioed man sent Blake Snell's offering over the fence.

DAVIS SCHNEIDER ON THE FIRST PITCH LEADOFF SOLO BLAST pic.twitter.com/VqkHHoZvJK – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 30, 2025

And it inspired Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

On his second pitch, Vladdy hit a home run that looked a lot like Schneider's. And so, in three shots, the Blue Jays gave Trey Yesavage a two-run cushion.

OH MY GOODNESS VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. GOES BACK-TO-BACK pic.twitter.com/YcRe3bvRVY – MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2025

This is the second time in series history that such a phenomenon has occurred, but the first time in the World Series. The 2002 A's, in the Division Series, also did it.

How will the Dodgers' hard-charging forward react? The answer in the next few hours.

