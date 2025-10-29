Top-5: JT Miller booed on his return to Vancouver

For the first time this season, all 32 teams were in action at the same time.

So that's a very long summary of the evening, but here are the results and highlights:

109 goals were scored on the night, the third-highest total in NHL history.

NHL Frozen Frenzy did not disappoint with five games needing extra time to decide a winner and four games featuring 9+ goals combined.#NHLStats: https://t.co/dcbYnNH9Zk pic.twitter.com/snUYoVHv9w – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 29, 2025

1. JT Miller booed on his return to Vancouver

Last night, the Canucks hosted the New York Rangers.

It was JT Miller's return to Vancouver, and he received a standing ovation.

A much warmer reception for JT Miller as his tribute video plays at Rogers Arena pic.twitter.com/2kh31WswYr – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

But shortly before the ovation, when he touched the puck, booing could be heard.

We know it didn't end well with Elias Pettersson.

Some boos for JT Miller when he touched the puck for the first time in his return to Vancouver pic.twitter.com/O6TYZzRXwJ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

Speaking of Pettersson, he stood out physically.

Right from the start of the match, you could feel his intensity.

Jonathan Quick didn't like it.

In fact, in a 2-0 win, Quick made 23 saves.

At the end of the game, he wanted to be part of the skirmish.

Jonathan Quick wanted the smoke! pic.twitter.com/C0jkpSPguq – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 29, 2025

Vancouver has now lost four of its last five games.

2. A crazy finish in Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, the Penguins and Flyers faced off.

This was Trevor Zegras' first battle of Pennsylvania, and he had a ball.

Zegras is making himself right at home in the Battle of Pennsylvania https://t.co/53Wu2HRPF m pic.twitter.com/uoW97h666v – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

This battle did not disappoint, as the end of the match was spectacular.

In short: two goals disallowed in overtime, Zegras and Sidney Crosby thrown out of the game and a shootout victory for the Flyers.

The ending to Flyers-Penguins was WILD Malkin scores in OT but it's waved off because he substituted too early on a delayed penalty

Foerster scores in OT but it's called back for offside

Huge scrum at the end of OT sees Zegras get a misconduct

Crosby received a… pic.twitter.com/cCMZkoZbsN – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

Bobby Brink sealed the match.

Bobby Brink with the FILTHY shootout winner for the Flyers pic.twitter.com/T6IDwbleu9 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 29, 2025

Crosby also stood out despite the defeat and expulsion.

The captain continued his excellent start to the season and is so good he can score from anywhere.

When you're as good as Crosby goals just happen for you pic.twitter.com/8yMC2biO5k – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 29, 2025

3. Jacob Markstrom doesn't have the return to action he was hoping for

The Devils are one of the NHL's hottest teams, and they're doing it all without their number-one goaltender, Jacob Markstrom.

The Swede was back last night, however, but he didn't help his team. New Jersey lost 8-4.

Zakhar Bardakov was the second Avalanche player to beat Markstrom. It was his first career NHL goal.

ZAKHAR BARDAKOV SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/ufb7L0xW9W – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 29, 2025

At 5-0, we thought it was over for the Devils…

Parker Kelly with the sweet move to make it 5-0 Avs pic.twitter.com/xxuvCPM5hF – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

New Jersey never gave up, however, and thanks to Jack Hughes' goal, they were just one goal behind the hosts.

What a game!

OH MY GOODNESS WHAT A PLAY BY JACK HUGHES TO MAKE IT A ONE-GOAL GAME pic.twitter.com/kh79hbjG5n – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

It was too little too late, though.

In the win, Brent Burns joined Bobby Orr as the 11th all-time leading scorer among defensemen.

With an assist on Kelly's goal, Brent Burns ties Bobby Orr for 11th-most points by a defenseman in NHL history (915) https://t.co/1kH6cfpOoo pic.twitter.com/P8gQ5888eO – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

Victor Olofsson scored a hat trick. And Nathan MacKinnon moved into fourth place in Nordiques/Avalanche history for number of goals (376).

Victor GOALoffson has his first career hatty pic.twitter.com/4iyHgbJgoP – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

4. First career hat trick for Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to a great start this season, and part of the reason is the brilliance of their youngsters.

Yesterday, Connor Bedard put on a show. He scored a hat trick, his first career hat trick, and all three goals were really beautiful.

FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK FOR CONNOR BEDARD All three goals were very, very pretty. : Frozen Frenzy Whiparound coverage on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/c9jd6xv2pC – NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2025

Bedard and Chicago scored seven goals against the Senators, who scored seven goals themselves the day before.

It helps to score seven goals when the team pulls its goalie with seven minutes left in the game…

Ottawa pulled the goalie down 3 with SEVEN minutes to go and Frank Nazar made em pay! pic.twitter.com/1p5ipUk3Eq – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

The two teams may not play each other often, but they don't like each other.

CHAOS has ensued towards the end of this Hawks vs Sens game!!!!! pic.twitter.com/N3YJGVrpFo – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

5. A first defeat for the Mammoth in the Tusky era

As I mentioned in a recent text, the Mammoth has been unbeatable lately.

Yesterday, André Tourigny's club finally lost (6-3 to the Oilers). It was the first defeat in the Tusky era, his new mascot.

After a 7-0 start since the reveal, the Utah Mammoth have lost their first game in the Tusky era pic.twitter.com/AoWj9Dzhbg – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

With the score tied at two, however, Stuart Skinner gave the home side a gift.

A poor exit gave Barret Hayton an easy goal.

Stuart Skinner is gonna want that one back pic.twitter.com/aIuRN2wsqY – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

Edmonton then scored four unanswered goals en route to their fifth win of the season.

In the win, Evan Bouchard picked up three assists.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Matthias Ekholm, Adam Henrique and Jake Walman added two points each.

Extension

– A 200th goal for Travis Konecny.

200TH CAREER GOAL FOR TRAVIS KONECNY pic.twitter.com/cyW56Me3wa – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 28, 2025

– The extension didn't last long.

KYLE CONNOR CALLS GAME 46 SECONDS INTO OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/Vfc2WcMzGb – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 29, 2025

– Stuart Skinner classic.

– The American scored a winning goal at his party.

JACK EICHEL THE BIRTHDAY BOY pic.twitter.com/oP276SKoJ9 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 29, 2025

– Boston scored five unanswered goals en route to a win over the Islanders.

MORGAN GEEKIE SCORES AGAIN He's now got six goals in his last five games! : Frozen Frenzy Whiparound coverage on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/6KXHyFNpWL – NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2025

– The Blue Jackets have won four of their last five games.

MILES WOOD CALLS GAME pic.twitter.com/o89EaMNPII – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 29, 2025

– He'll never change, that Tom.

Tom Wilson showing Radek Faksa his best dive imitation

pic.twitter.com/Zgl6rgbb9K – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 29, 2025

– Ouch… Calgary lost 4-3 in Toronto.

#Flames drop to 1-8-1 in their last 10… – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 29, 2025

– What a game from Olofsson!

– Only two teams in action tonight.