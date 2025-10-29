Hockey

Top-5: JT Miller booed on his return to Vancouver
Raphael Simard
Top-5: JT Miller booed on his return to Vancouver
Credit: X

For the first time this season, all 32 teams were in action at the same time.

So that's a very long summary of the evening, but here are the results and highlights:

109 goals were scored on the night, the third-highest total in NHL history.

1. JT Miller booed on his return to Vancouver

Last night, the Canucks hosted the New York Rangers.

It was JT Miller's return to Vancouver, and he received a standing ovation.

But shortly before the ovation, when he touched the puck, booing could be heard.

We know it didn't end well with Elias Pettersson.

Speaking of Pettersson, he stood out physically.

Right from the start of the match, you could feel his intensity.

Jonathan Quick didn't like it.

In fact, in a 2-0 win, Quick made 23 saves.

At the end of the game, he wanted to be part of the skirmish.

Vancouver has now lost four of its last five games.

2. A crazy finish in Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, the Penguins and Flyers faced off.

This was Trevor Zegras' first battle of Pennsylvania, and he had a ball.

This battle did not disappoint, as the end of the match was spectacular.

In short: two goals disallowed in overtime, Zegras and Sidney Crosby thrown out of the game and a shootout victory for the Flyers.

Bobby Brink sealed the match.

Crosby also stood out despite the defeat and expulsion.

The captain continued his excellent start to the season and is so good he can score from anywhere.

3. Jacob Markstrom doesn't have the return to action he was hoping for

The Devils are one of the NHL's hottest teams, and they're doing it all without their number-one goaltender, Jacob Markstrom.

The Swede was back last night, however, but he didn't help his team. New Jersey lost 8-4.

Zakhar Bardakov was the second Avalanche player to beat Markstrom. It was his first career NHL goal.

At 5-0, we thought it was over for the Devils…

New Jersey never gave up, however, and thanks to Jack Hughes' goal, they were just one goal behind the hosts.

What a game!

It was too little too late, though.

In the win, Brent Burns joined Bobby Orr as the 11th all-time leading scorer among defensemen.

Victor Olofsson scored a hat trick. And Nathan MacKinnon moved into fourth place in Nordiques/Avalanche history for number of goals (376).

4. First career hat trick for Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to a great start this season, and part of the reason is the brilliance of their youngsters.

Yesterday, Connor Bedard put on a show. He scored a hat trick, his first career hat trick, and all three goals were really beautiful.

Bedard and Chicago scored seven goals against the Senators, who scored seven goals themselves the day before.

It helps to score seven goals when the team pulls its goalie with seven minutes left in the game…

The two teams may not play each other often, but they don't like each other.

5. A first defeat for the Mammoth in the Tusky era

As I mentioned in a recent text, the Mammoth has been unbeatable lately.

Yesterday, André Tourigny's club finally lost (6-3 to the Oilers). It was the first defeat in the Tusky era, his new mascot.

With the score tied at two, however, Stuart Skinner gave the home side a gift.

A poor exit gave Barret Hayton an easy goal.

Edmonton then scored four unanswered goals en route to their fifth win of the season.

In the win, Evan Bouchard picked up three assists.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Matthias Ekholm, Adam Henrique and Jake Walman added two points each.


Extension

– A 200th goal for Travis Konecny.

– The extension didn't last long.

– Stuart Skinner classic.

– The American scored a winning goal at his party.

– Boston scored five unanswered goals en route to a win over the Islanders.

– The Blue Jackets have won four of their last five games.

– He'll never change, that Tom.

– Ouch… Calgary lost 4-3 in Toronto.

– What a game from Olofsson!

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Only two teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!