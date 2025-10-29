The Habs sell Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo to the Rocket

On the heels of the trip out West, the Canadiens recalled two players: Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo. The reason was simple: the club needed extra players.

With injuries to Patrik Laine, Kirby Dach and Kaiden Guhle, depth was tested.

That said, the club is now back from its travels… so it was expected that both guys would be traded to the Rocket.

And that's just what happened: both guys were sent back to Laval.

The Habs have just made the announcement.

