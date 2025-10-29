The Canadiens have the NHL’s leading scorer and passer

Last season, Nick Suzuki convinced Kent Hughes not to sell at the trade deadline.

He did it by going into his office, but he also did it by playing well on the ice. The Habs GM kept the group intact… and #14 thanked his GM by putting the club on his shoulders.

The result? The club made the playoffs in 2025.

It looks like the captain has decided to keep the momentum going this season. After all, he's off to a great start in 2025-2026.

In fact, in 11 games this season, he has 16 points, including 14 assists. He ranks fourth in the league in points and first in assists.

He's also on a streak of 10 straight games with at least one point, having gone pointless in the season opener against the Maple Leafs.

It's not surprising to see Suzuki lead the league in assists, given that nobody has more goals than Cole Caufield. His tally stands at nine, following the Canadiens' 4-3 win in Seattle.

In fact, the Canadiens saw their firepower duo contribute three goals in yesterday's game. Caufield scored in overtime on assists from the captain and Lane Hutson, but he also scored earlier in the game. Nick Suzuki and Noah Dobson assisted.

And Juraj Slafkovsky found the back of the net with the help of his two line mates. It was with an extra man.

So basically, this line (because Slaf, even if he didn't get three points yesterday, played a big one) put the Habs on their backs to get the W against Seattle.

The Canadiens thus concluded their Western trip with three wins in four games. That's no mean feat… especially considering that, in the Edmonton game, the Habs were leading 5-3 at one point.

3 wins in 4 games and a game they should have won. In the not-too-distant past, these trips out West were nightmarish. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 29, 2025

But the good work of the first line isn't the only reason behind yesterday's win in Seattle. There are many reasons why things went so well for the Habs.

For example?

1. The Canadiens may have pulled away late in the game (Brandon Montour and Shane Wright continue to kill the Canadiens, who must learn to play with a lead), but the first 45 minutes were incredible.

And so was overtime.

2. Jakub Dobes won his first six games of the season, which is no mean feat. Who here had six Dobes wins in October on their bingo card, when Samuel Montembeault isn't injured? Not me.

He let in a few late goals, but he won.

3. Juraj Slafkovsky (on a 37-goal pace this season) scored his fifth of the year. Before, you had to wait until January to see him score his fifth of the year.

It's all coming together nicely.

Date of Slafkovsky's 5th goal

This season: October 28

2024-25: January 16

2023-24: January 15

2022-23: Never (4 goals this season) – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 29, 2025

It's good to see that both waves of the powerplay scored. When the opposition doesn't have five skaters on the ice (shorthanded, overtime), the Habs' talented players have space… and they take advantage of it.

Alex Newhook scored the other goal in overtime and the Habs were 2-2.

4. Noah Dobson was the only player not named Nick Suzuki or Cole Caufield with more than one point yesterday. Two assists, three shots and a neutral differential in over 22 minutes of play: that's taking it well.

Mike Matheson played 27 minutes yesterday. In fact, the club's four best defenders did their jobs yesterday.

Mike Matheson: 27:05

Lane Hutson: 22:20

Noah Dobson: 22:07

Alexandre Carrier: 19:34

Jayden Struble: 15:28

Arber Xhekaj: 11:29

Without a play Alexandre Carrier made in the first period, the Canadiens might not have won Tuesday's game. And though the play could've easily been forgotten, it should be remembered(@EricEngels)

https://t.co/RLRc1YQMaE – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2025

5. Even though the overtime format has changed over time, seeing Cole Caufield lead the Canadiens (11 goals) for overtime goals is intense.

But he's got a knack for scoring in the big moments.

Cole Caufield made @CanadiensMTL history, as his 11th career overtime goal is the most in franchise history More on the Canadiens' overtime win over the Kraken https://t.co/YjIX073E5D pic.twitter.com/mI1KF8TjQX – NHL Media (@NHLMedia) October 29, 2025

overtime

The Canadiens have finished their four-game road trip… but it's time to come back to Montreal. So today is travel day for the Canadiens.

Tomorrow, practice resumes in Brossard.