The Canadiens have the best powerplay in the NHL. It's clear when you watch the games.

Statistically speaking, it's been true since October 15. Martin St-Louis' men have a 40% success rate, which is better than any other team.

That's no mean feat.

So far this season, the Canadiens are in seventh place at 28.1%. But those who watch the games can see that the cake is rising. That's why it needs to be said: the best powerplay is in Montreal.

Remember: the Habs are the youngest club in the NHL… and their first powerplay is particularly young.

In fact, it's easy to see that the arrival of Ivan Demidov, a magician with the puck, has changed everything. The Habs are more dangerous than ever on the powerplay.

And it's helping the Habs win games more often than not.

Juraj Slafkovsky creates space, Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson make crazy passes, Cole Caufield scores… and Nick Suzuki does it all: it works.

In the West, the club did well.

In Seattle: 2 in 2

Vancouver: 2 in 3

Edmonton: 0 in 1

Calgary: 1 in 3

Not only can both waves produce, they keep other teams on their toes: don't give the Habs' youngsters a chance to show their stuff.

And not using Mike Matheson means having him elsewhere more often, which helps the club as a whole.

Seeing the Canadiens be fast and talented (which is what Kent Hughes wanted in 2022, when he took over as GM) allows for success in overtime and on the powerplay, which is when the guys can be creative.

And this is just the beginning, as the core of the club isn't going anywhere.

