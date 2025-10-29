One goal, three points: another big game from Alexander Zharovsky

Will Alexander Zharovsky one day play with Ivan Demidov in Montreal? It's possible.

In any case, the Canadiens' prospect, who is playing in Russia this season, is doing everything in his power to excite fans and stay on the radar of Canadiens management.

Again today, he collected three points in his KHL game. Among other things, he found the back of the net.

Habs prospect Alexander Zharovsky had 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points today He is now PPG with 12 points in 12 games as a KHL rookie. pic.twitter.com/zszGX7kxSl – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 29, 2025

In a 6-1 win for his club today, he scored and dished out two assists in 16 minutes of playing time. He also spent nearly three minutes on the ice on the powerplay.

In short, he has his coach's confidence.

Zharovsky, who has won four of his nine face-offs, now has 12 points in as many games since the start of his regular season, since his return from injury.

He has five goals and seven assists, and is rolling along at a rate of one point per game. Remember: he's playing in the KHL at the age of 18.

Obviously, that means he's working the right way. Otherwise, you'd think he wouldn't necessarily be getting that kind of playing time at his age.

The fact that he's under contract in Russia until the summer of 2027 should help, as should the fact that the Habs aren't necessarily trying everything they can to bring him to Montreal as quickly as possible.

We'll see if he can keep up his good work over the coming months. Because that's the challenge facing young players: to achieve maximum consistency.

So, for the time being, we can only say that things are going well for Zharovsky, who is brimming with talent.

