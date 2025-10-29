Olympic Games: Oliver Kapanen projected in Finland’s line-up (but not Patrik Laine)

Credit: Second center: Grant McCagg was the only one who believed in Oliver Kapanen's candidacy.

Oliver Kapanen is making a name for himself.

He's tied for first in the NHL in rookie goals scored and has seven points in just 11 games so far this season.

There's a world in which he doesn't finish the season in Montreal… but still: he's making a good impression, right now.

The centerfielder is performing so well that he's being projected as a guy who'll take part in the Olympic Games with Finland in 2026. He's on the list of 14 NHL forwards with a chance of making the club (like Joel Armia, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen, who also played for the Canadiens).

And for those wondering… No, Patrik Laine is not on the list. He's injured at the moment and may miss the tournament:

In their latest 2026 Finland Olympic roster predictions, NHL dot com includes Oliver Kapanen on the team. Kapanen is currently tied for 1st in goals among NHL rookies (4) and has 7 points in 11 games. pic.twitter.com/1j1kZObQ5L – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 29, 2025

Looking at the list above, it's clear that the Finns don't have much forward depth.

And if Kapanen makes the club, I have a feeling he'll have a reserve role… because there are at least 12 guys who are better than him in my eyes. Unless we decide to use him on a fourth line to bring some energy and stability to the defensive zone?

All in all, it will also depend on Kapanen's performance between now and the start of the Olympic tournament. If he continues to improve and can become an important player for Finland because of his 200-foot game, that'll be great news for him.

And it could also be an important step in his development… because it could help him gain confidence too.

It would be nice to see him represent the Canadiens at the Olympics. Especially if Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield are ignored by the American team…

Overtime

– That's right.

“Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher are perfect examples of Martin St-Louis' coaching.” – Eric Engels #LRAML – Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) October 29, 2025

– What a story!

Severe fall that left him with a fractured cervical vertebra, a Québécois jumper overcame his fear on his return: https: //t.co/eyAKQyJFK0 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 29, 2025

– Sick.

MORGAN ON THE MIC pic.twitter.com/2olX12JVDC – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2025

– Still.