MLB in brief: Mookie Betts goes down in the lineup | Magic Johnson plants the Angels

Mookie Betts drops out of the line-up

Dave Roberts promised changes. Will Smith will bat second and Betts hasn't started a game this low in the order since 2021. Andy Pages is out.

#Dodgers different look for Game 4: #WorldSeries Team has only scored 3 runs last 20 innings.. Ohtani DH

Smith C

Betts SS

Freeman 1B

T. Hernandez RF

Edman 2B

Muncy 3B

E. Hernandez CF

Call LF Blake Snell SP – David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) October 29, 2025

Freddie Freeman knows the guys have to give more.

Freddie Freeman says it's imperative that the Dodgers entire lineup starts putting pressure on the Blue Jays' pitching: ‘It can't always be Shohei' – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2025

Magic Johnson stabs the Angels

Dodgers minority owner says Shohei Ohtani did nothing but lose for years in Anaheim.

Magic Johnson on the World Series pregame show: ‘(Shohei Ohtani) came here to win. He had been losing all those years with the Angels.' – Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) October 28, 2025

Kyle Tucker before Cody Bellinger?

Is it the right thing to do in the Bronx?

Why Yankees' No. 1 free-agent target should be Kyle Tucker, not Cody Bellinger https://t.co/JiFK6geoyh – The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) October 29, 2025

The importance of game #5

When it's 2-2 in the World Series, the winner of Game #5 has more than a two-in-three chance of winning it all.

The winner of Game 5 in best-of-seven World Series tied 2-2 have won in 31 of 46 occasions (.674) pic.twitter.com/AHfimjMo6O – ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 29, 2025

The importance of Shane Bieber

Yesterday, he did his job.

Trading for Shane Bieber came with plenty of risk at the time. But the wagering of risk versus reward is often what sets winning organizations apart from their counterparts. In this case, consider the Blue Jays rewarded. On Bieber's Game 4 performance:https://t.co/e64eaG5fNN – Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 29, 2025

