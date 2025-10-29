Baseball

MLB in brief: Mookie Betts goes down in the lineup | Magic Johnson plants the Angels
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Mookie Betts drops out of the line-up

Dave Roberts promised changes. Will Smith will bat second and Betts hasn't started a game this low in the order since 2021. Andy Pages is out.

Freddie Freeman knows the guys have to give more.

Magic Johnson stabs the Angels

Dodgers minority owner says Shohei Ohtani did nothing but lose for years in Anaheim.

Kyle Tucker before Cody Bellinger?

Is it the right thing to do in the Bronx?

The importance of game #5

When it's 2-2 in the World Series, the winner of Game #5 has more than a two-in-three chance of winning it all.

The importance of Shane Bieber

Yesterday, he did his job.

