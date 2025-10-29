MLB in brief: Mookie Betts goes down in the lineup | Magic Johnson plants the Angels

Mookie Betts drops out of the line-up
Dave Roberts promised changes. Will Smith will bat second and Betts hasn't started a game this low in the order since 2021. Andy Pages is out.
#Dodgers different look for Game 4: #WorldSeries
Team has only scored 3 runs last 20 innings..
Ohtani DH
Smith C
Betts SS
Freeman 1B
T. Hernandez RF
Edman 2B
Muncy 3B
E. Hernandez CF
Call LF
Blake Snell SP
– David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) October 29, 2025
Freddie Freeman knows the guys have to give more.
Freddie Freeman says it's imperative that the Dodgers entire lineup starts putting pressure on the Blue Jays' pitching: ‘It can't always be Shohei'
– Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2025
Magic Johnson stabs the Angels
Dodgers minority owner says Shohei Ohtani did nothing but lose for years in Anaheim.
Magic Johnson on the World Series pregame show:
‘(Shohei Ohtani) came here to win. He had been losing all those years with the Angels.'
– Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) October 28, 2025
Kyle Tucker before Cody Bellinger?
Is it the right thing to do in the Bronx?
Why Yankees' No. 1 free-agent target should be Kyle Tucker, not Cody Bellinger https://t.co/JiFK6geoyh
– The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) October 29, 2025
The importance of game #5
When it's 2-2 in the World Series, the winner of Game #5 has more than a two-in-three chance of winning it all.
The winner of Game 5 in best-of-seven World Series tied 2-2 have won in 31 of 46 occasions (.674) pic.twitter.com/AHfimjMo6O
– ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 29, 2025
The importance of Shane Bieber
Yesterday, he did his job.
Trading for Shane Bieber came with plenty of risk at the time. But the wagering of risk versus reward is often what sets winning organizations apart from their counterparts.
In this case, consider the Blue Jays rewarded.
On Bieber's Game 4 performance:https://t.co/e64eaG5fNN
– Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 29, 2025
