Mathieu Betts to be showered with CFL honours

The British Columbia Lions won a crucial match against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, a victory that guarantees them home-field advantage for the Western semi-finals.

In this decisive encounter, veteran defensive lineman Mathieu Betts once again distinguished himself as one of the team's pillars. At the heart of the defensive battle, Betts delivered a complete performance, recording three tackles, a quarterback sack and a fumble recovery.

These decisive actions helped curb opposing offensive drives and keep the pressure on the Roughriders' quarterback.

This performance marked the conclusion of an exceptional season for the Quebec-born player, who finished with 15 quarterback sacks, placing him at the top of the Canadian Football League in this category.

At 29, the Québécois continues to establish himself as one of the league's top quarterback hunters, combining technique, power and consistency. He's a constant threat and will once again be in the thick of the race for the trophy awarded to the CFL's best Canadian defensive player.

An impact leader in the dressing room and on the field

Mathieu Betts' contribution to the Lions goes far beyond statistics. His leadership and experience have become essential assets in an ambitious team aiming for a Grey Cup appearance. His ability to raise his game in important moments is a perfect illustration of the team's fighting spirit.

With home advantage now secured, the Lions will approach the semi-final with confidence, supported by a solid defense led by the Rouge et Or product. If he maintains this pace, he could well be the key to his team's further breakthrough to the Western final.

