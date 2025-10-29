Match #5: George Springer not in tonight’s starting line-up

This afternoon, George Springer worked hard to be ready to play tonight for the Blue Jays. He's been practicing, no doubt receiving treatment, swinging, running, etc.

The Blue Jays waited as long as possible to announce their starting lineup for Game #5 of the World Series. But like yesterday, Springer won't be able to start today's game.

We're guessing he was in too much pain taking a few swings, although he's feeling better than expected.

John Schneider said he could have been a pinch-runner for Bo Bichette (DH) yesterday and could be a pinch-hitter tonight. But we don't know if he's telling the truth or trying to distract the Dodgers.

That's possible, too.

But either way, Davis Schneider (playing in place of Nathan Lukes since left-hander Blake Snell is on the mound) will be the leadoff hitter for tonight's game.

Bo Bichette (third row) is also there. He's the leadoff hitter in Springer's absence and would have played second base had Springer been able to start tonight's game.

Note that Addison Barger is in tonight's line-up despite the presence of a left-hander on the mound.

With the next game on Friday, two days away, one wonders if the Blue Jays have any prospects of Springer, who is capable of producing in October, being in the starting line-up for game #6. But we'll see in due course.

Speaking of the Blue Jays, Chris Bassitt says he's ready to pitch tonight.

Chris Bassitt had never pitched two days in a row until last night but he told manager John Schneider he's available for a third game in a row today. Schneider may take him up on it. Varland available for three in a row too. Hoffman had a day of rest yesterday. – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 29, 2025

