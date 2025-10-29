Juraj Slafkovsky on track for 37-goal season

Are we witnessing the blossoming of Juraj Slafkovsky?

The big Slovak has been one of the team's best forwards of late. He's fulfilling his role to perfection, giving the Canadiens one of the best first trios in the National League.

You can see why, at least, he was selected with the very first pick of the 2022 auction.

What I like right now is Slaf's ability to find the back of the net. He's involved on the ice and that's helping him succeed offensively. He's already got five goals, after all.

And over a full 82-game season… that gives him a 37-goal pace. Which is pretty good, thank you very much.

We have our 1st line for the next 10 years ladies and gents pic.twitter.com/t72aVHJiCF – HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 29, 2025

We were all difficult at one point with Slaf. It took a long time to see him become the player he is today – but the wait was worth it… because today, he's indispensable in Martin St-Louis' line-up.

He hasn't always lived up to expectations, and there's been plenty of criticism of him in recent years. But now… he deserves to be given a pat on the back.

He deserves credit for his performances on the ice. And if he can keep up this pace, he'll not only become even more important to the Canadiens: he'll also establish himself as one of the best players in the National League.

That's what you want from a first overall pick, after all. And so much the better, if he can find his rhythm and continue to help the club as he has done so well in recent games.

He's starting to make his mark in Montreal, anyway…

