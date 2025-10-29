Hockey

Jakub Dobes… and the power of his mattress
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Instagram

Three months ago, Jakub Dobes posted a photo on his Instagram showing him lying on a new mattress. He was promoting Jump mattresses for the JumpBed company, and it got people talking because his teammates denied him in the comments.

But…

But since Dobes posted said photo, he hasn't lost to the NHL yet. Is the power of the mattress real… or just a meaningless coincidence?

Dobes has not lost in his last eight games (including the preparatory schedule) and is literally dominant in front of the net.

Stéphane Gonzalez and Georges Laraque took the opportunity to talk about this on their show today. And the result was quite comical… because Georges was seen recreating the goalie's pose on his bed:

Jakub Dobes is clearly sleeping soundly at the moment. He's playing big, quality hockey, and it coincides nicely with the post of the popular photo of him on his new mattress.

But this makes it hard to know what to think about Samuel Montembeault at the moment. Does he deserve a chance to shine on Saturday, when the Senators visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season?

Or will Martin St-Louis want to go with his big goalie, who seems to be invincible at the moment? After all, it's hard to fault Dobes at the moment…

He's one of the best goalies in the league in terms of advanced stats, and he's simply unbeatable.

Jakub Dobes seems to have blossomed since the start of the season, and that makes things a little more difficult for Martin St-Louis in terms of his decisions in front of the net.

But I'm sure the Canadiens' pilot finds it a “beautiful” problem. His team is winning and at the top of the NHL standings, after all…


