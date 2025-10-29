Dany Dubé is on Ivan Demidov’s back (and Réjean Tremblay disagrees)

Even though this is only his first season in the National Hockey League, Ivan Demidov is performing well.

He looks like a guy who can quickly become a superstar in the NHL, and you see it especially when he puts his offensive talent to good use. Against the Canucks last Saturday, he took control of the game and helped the Canadiens to the W with three points.

But…

Even so, Dany Dubé continues to find fault with him. Before the game against the Flames last week, Dubé said(FM93) that the player wasn't using his speed to good effect.

And yesterday, on the JiC show… he mentioned that Demidov was “doing well”, but that he wasn't shooting enough on net.

Réjean Tremblay talked about this in an article(Punching Grace) and he doesn't understand why Dubé is “always on Demidov's back”.

That sentence says it all:

I don't know why, but Dubé, undoubtedly a good teacher in Trois-Rivières, is always on Ivan Demidov's back. He put the youngster on trial again last night. – Réjean Tremblay

It's true that, basically, it's a bit intense.

Demidov is 19 years old, he has 13 games of experience in the National League… and he's still getting used to the game in North America. He has less room to maneuver because of the thickness of the ice, and there's no doubt that there's a certain period of adaptation for him.

But at the same time, that's what happens when there are so many expectations of a player. We all expect him to become excellent even though he's only 19…

Pascal Vincent, on the other hand, made a point of praising Demidov last night during his visit to L'Antichambre. And the Rocket head coach didn't mince his words either:

“Ivan Demidov probably has the best hands I've seen in my career!” – Pascal Vincent pic.twitter.com/GcPc3fcPb0 – L'Antichambre (@Antichambre) October 29, 2025

It's still early to criticize Ivan Demidov in my eyes because the sample is really, really thin.

That said, it's normal to know that he needs to improve in certain aspects of the game. But that will come with time… and so far, he's already shown enough.

Chill out, as good old Carey Price would say.

Overtime

– Nice list.

First forward from the OHL drafted per draft: 2025 – Michael Misa

2024 – Beckett Sennecke

2023 – Colby Barlow

2022 – Shane Wright

2021 – Mason McTavish

2020 – Quinton Byfield The Pacific division knows you gotta go ShowHL when you get the chance. pic.twitter.com/ELmMNbEDKx – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 29, 2025

– He's going to be good.

Michael Misa since last Tuesday: 4 games played

– 1 goal

– 2 assists

– 10 high-danger scoring chances (13th in NHL)

– 1.68 game score (4th on Sharks)

– 70.45 xGF% at 5v5 (hubba bubba) He understands it now. pic.twitter.com/gaShlScrxt – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 29, 2025

– It's going to be special.

For the 14th time, my Olympic flame is lit with happiness and passion. Extremely happy to describe hockey at the Milan Games with my colleague and friend, @MarcDenis_RDS. See you in 100 days https://t.co/THv9KPUczz – Pierre Houde (@PierreHoudeRDS) October 29, 2025

– Lots of action tonight in the AHL.