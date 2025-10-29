Cole Caufield gives his team victory in overtime

Tonight, the Canadiens made one last stop on their Western trip to take on the Seattle Kraken.

The Habs have won two of their three games on the road.

Here's the Habs line-up.

And the Kraken's.

Here's how the #SeaKraken will line up against #GoHabsGo. Same lineup as last game, except Grubauer backs up. Hayden, Fleury, Murray are scratches. pic.twitter.com/rd264fCfYi – Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) October 29, 2025

The Montrealers started the game well and their efforts paid off as they were the first to get on the scoreboard.

Cole Caufield opened the scoring for the Habs, scoring his eighth of the season in a virtually empty net after receiving a nice feed from his eternal accomplice Nick Suzuki. Noah Dobson also picked up an assist on the play.

You could say he was “Caufielded” “Cole Coffee-ld” feels fitting for this one#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/F79V1XwKkb – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 29, 2025

The Canadiens did it again before the end of the first period on the powerplay when Juraj Slafkovsky beat goaltender Joey Daccord. Suzuki and Caufield picked up an assist on the play.

Big Bro to Medium Bro to Little Bro The Big Bro to the Medium Bro to the Lil Bro#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WbSOJIxBsQ – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 29, 2025

2-0 Montreal after 20 minutes of play.

The Canadiens had to fight back from a man down to start the second period, but the Kraken couldn't capitalize on the opportunity to close the gap.

Even though the Montreal club was quieter on the attack in the second period, they continued to be very tight on defense, limiting their opponents' chances even as they offered them another powerplay.

The rest of the period was uneventful, which suited the visitors.

The score remains unchanged at 2-0 after two periods.

The Habs allowed the Kraken only ten shots in 40 minutes, but only twelve.

The Kraken came out much more convincingly in the third period, but Jakub Dobes made sure to close the door.

However, Seattle's efforts were cut short when the Canadiens were awarded a powerplay.

Alex Newhook took advantage to make it 3-0 with the second wave of the power play. Kirby Dach and Dobson assisted on the Newhook net.

Yes, that bounce was expected Scouted that bounce in video this morning#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HOrjqgskVf – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 29, 2025

It was the Habs' second goal in two powerplays.

Then it was the home team's turn to take advantage of a power play to open the scoring when Brandon Montour foiled Dobes.

mr. montour from downtown pic.twitter.com/ezuLQlZ0lh – Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 29, 2025

Seattle then cut the Habs lead to just one goal when Shane Wright scored on a four-on-four. Montour earned a second point on the play.

SHANE WRIGHT TO BRING US WITHIN 1⃣!!! pic.twitter.com/MNUQrPgbUB – Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 29, 2025

The home side went for broke when they pulled their goalkeeper. A gamble that paid off, as Montour tied the game with his second goal of the game, his third point, with less than 1:43 left in the game.

The game went into overtime.

However, Caufield made sure to end the night quickly by scoring his second of the game with only 44 seconds left in overtime.

COLE CAUFIELD SETS NEW FRANCHISE RECORD FOR OVERTIME GOALS COLE CAUFIELD, THE MOST OT GOALS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/8cYFKq2suT – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 29, 2025

Victory for the Canadiens, 4-3.

The first line had seven points in the Habs victory, and Suzuki, with three assists, had at least one point in his tenth consecutive game.

The Canadiens picked up their third win of the season to complete their four-game trip out West.

The next game is on Saturday at 7pm, when the Habs host the Ottawa Senators.

Overtime

-His first hat trick.

VICTOR OLOFSSON COMPLETES HIS FIRST NHL HATTY pic.twitter.com/XjTFpqzTtN – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 29, 2025

– Big signing in Dallas.

The @DallasStars locked up one of their top defensemen to an eight-year contract. More on Thomas Harley's new contract https://t.co/wx6qJngRjL – NHL Media (@NHLMedia) October 29, 2025

– Hitting a wall.

Ethen Frank needed help off the ice after hitting Mikko Rantanen pic.twitter.com/nV9wLzFccJ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2025

– Oilers' forward explodes.

– A first defeat for the mascot.