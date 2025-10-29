Blue Jays regain home-field advantage

The World Series is now tied 2-2. Last night, the Blue Jays (without George Springer) won Game #4 by a score of 6-2, which really felt good after Monday night's 18-run loss.

Clearly, the Blue Jays were the better team, especially on the forward end via the famous big inning. Several position players were more rested and Shohei Ohtani was poorly protected offensively. Could this have made a difference?

Whatever the reasons, the Blue Jays find themselves in a position to bring the series back to Canada.

And since the regular season began in Japan, the 2025 campaign will have begun and ended elsewhere than on American soil for the first time in history.

History in the making this MLB season What started in Tokyo, Japan will now end in Toronto, Canada. H/T @EvanDrellich | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/qEAtHTdBJO – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 29, 2025

All this to say that tonight, there's a match in Los Angeles between Trey Yesavage and Blake Snell. But on Friday, it's all Toronto. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell should be in the starting line-up.

And if there's a game #7, it'll be played on Saturday in Toronto. Tyler Glasnow and Max Scherzer should play.

Obviously, the Blue Jays will want to win tonight. However, we've seen that the Blue Jays play well at home, which is something to consider. They lost Game #5 in Seattle before winning the last two games of the series at home…

So basically, the Blue Jays regained home-field advantage in what becomes a 2-of-3.

The Blue Jays win Game 4 of the World Series, beating the Dodgers 6-2. The series is now tied 2-2, essentially becoming a best of three. – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 29, 2025

At this point, both teams have a chance. After all, the Dodgers will be sending their two best pitchers to the mound over the next two games… and so will the Blue Jays.

That said, the Blue Jays have no Yoshinobu Yamamoto…

This content was created with the help of AI.