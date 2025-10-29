Blue Jays one win away from World Series title

After the Toronto Blue Jays' victory in game four of the World Series, the Fall Classic had now become a two-out-of-three series, with home-field advantage returning to the Canadian side of the border.

But first, one last game had to be played at Dodger Stadium, and for the occasion, young Trey Yesavage was once again sent into the fray with Los Angeles Dodgers opponent Blake Snell.

And the game got off to a flying start for the Jays, with the first two batters of the game sending a Snell offering over the fence.

The Dodgers then cut the deficit in half in the third inning, courtesy of a Kiké Hernandez solo bomb.

However, Ernie Clement immediately set the record straight on the following half-inning, scoring Daulton Varsho on a sacrifice fly, who had reached third on a catastrophic Teoscar Hernandez slide into right field.

Then, Toronto put the final nail in the coffin in the seventh inning thanks to a bad throw from Edgardo Henriquez, who had come on in relief of Snell, followed by a single from Bo Bichette.

Meanwhile, Trey Yesavage finished the game with twelve strikeouts in seven innings of work on the mound.

Final score: 6-1 Toronto.

The Blue Jays are now just one win away from the World Series title, and will have the opportunity to finish the job at home on Friday. It will be up to Kevin Gausman to close out the debate, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto will try to keep his team alive.

