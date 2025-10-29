Alexander Zharovsky: better than the 17th prospect in the 2025 draft, according to the Snake

Alexander Zharovsky's name is becoming increasingly popular in Montreal, and for good reason. The forward, drafted by the Habs in the second round and 34th overall last spring, has been the talk of the KHL this season.

He added a goal and two assists to his tally today. Although it's too early to say what his future holds with the Habs and in the NHL, Simon “Snake” Boisvert has seen enough.

During his appearance on Tony Marinaro's show, he gave his opinion on the Russian player, whom he had ranked 17th on his list for the last draft.

He believes that not only is he already worth the ranking he gave him, but that he would be ranked higher in a re-draft.

Alexander Zharovsky has many eyes wide open in the KHL! Simon ‘Snake' Boisvert: “I had him ranked 17th and if I had to redo my list, he'd probably be even higher. “#lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/BaxYoUqtbE – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 29, 2025

Boisvert mentions that he thought he had the best hands in the draft, but that his lack of physical play made him hesitate.

I really like what I see of Zharovsky. He definitely has the profile of a player who could help the Habs in the future. However, I think it's far too early to say exactly what kind of player he'll become, and that we need to give him time to develop in Russia.

He's had a good start to the season, that's true, but before comparing him too much with Demidov, you have to understand that he's in a more favorable condition.

He doesn't have the same pressure Demidov had last year, and he has a coach who has a good relationship with the Habs and who sees to a healthier development.

This time last year, we wanted to get Demidov out of Russia, but that's not the case with Zharovsky. He's still under contract until 2027, and I don't think the Habs are going to want to speed things up.

