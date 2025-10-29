Albert Pujols: a 10-hour interview with the Padres

Credit: In recent weeks, Albert Pujols’ name has been the talk of the MLB. What’s interesting, though, is that he’s been mentioned in connection with managerial vacancies throughout the Manfred circuit. He’s mostly been linked to the Angels (who ultimately opted for Kurt Suzuki), but also to the Orioles (before Craig Albernaz got the job). However, […]

In recent weeks, Albert Pujols' name has been the talk of the MLB. What's interesting, though, is that he's been mentioned in connection with managerial vacancies throughout the Manfred circuit.

He's mostly been linked to the Angels (who ultimately opted for Kurt Suzuki), but also to the Orioles (before Craig Albernaz got the job).

However, another club has expressed interest in Pujols: the San Diego Padres. The club is looking for a successor to Mike Shildt… and Pujols is one of the finalists for the job.

What's interesting is that the Padres are serious about Pujols. Yesterday was a good example of this, as Pujols had a second interview for the job.

And that interview lasted… 9h30.

Pujols, who was supposed to be on MLB Network yesterday for game #4 of the World Series, was unable to make it (although he is on tonight). And what's clear is that it all has to do with the fact that he's a serious contender in San Diego.

When a team wants to talk to you for nearly 10 hours, it's because they really believe in your candidacy, you know.

You'd think that Pujols, who is a sports legend, would quickly gain the respect of the club's stars. But then again, we're talking about a guy who's never been a manager in North America.

But if it worked for Martin St-Louis and the Canadiens, maybe it'll work for Pujols in San Diego (if he's the club's choice, of course). Remember that the club intends to name its new manager within the next few days: let's see if Pujols will be the chosen one… because there are fewer and fewer positions available throughout the league, especially since Derek Shelton (the Pirates' former manager) has just inherited the one in Minnesota.

