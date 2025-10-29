Adam Engstrom: the Rocket intends to be tough on him

Adam Engstrom left a great impression on Montreal during training camp. So much so, that some fans were calling for Mike Matheson to leave the team and make room for him. That didn't happen, and when the Habs needed a call-up for their trip out West, he wasn't chosen.

It was a logical choice for both Engstrom and his coach, Pascal Vincent. Both spoke to Mikael Filion of RDS.

Vincent has a clear task: prepare Engstrom for the NHL. He wants him to arrive ready to dominate in the big league, and won't go easy on the prospect.

“The NHL is faster and the execution is better. What we want from him is NHL performance in the AHL. So I'm going to be tough on him. He knows it, he's ready for it, and that's what he wants.” -Pascal Vincent

The Swedish defenseman sees things the same way. He said he agrees 100% with his bosses' decision and is happy to play more in the AHL.

I like what Vincent said about Engstrom. That's what he wants, for us to be tough on him. The Rocket head coach wouldn't do that with just any player. I think Vincent takes it personally that he's preparing his young defenseman for the big league.

I think the Habs have found Mike Matheson's eventual replacement. He has similar tools to those of the Québécois defenseman and is progressing well. In fact, he added a goal to his season-to-date tally tonight.

I like the Canadiens' plan with him and wouldn't rule out the possibility of seeing him play a few games in Montreal between now and the end of the year.

Overtime

