16 points: the Canadiens top the Eastern standings

Things are going pretty well for the Canadiens de Montréal at the start of the season. In 11 games, Martin St-Louis' men have 16 points, which is really excellent.

And looking at the standings (I know, it's only October… but still), it's clear that nobody in the East has more than the Canadiens' 16 points at the moment.

Especially not in the Atlantic Division.

The Devils and Penguins have 16 points. However, both Metropolitan teams have more regular wins (and the Devils have played one fewer game) than the Canadiens.

In the tie-breaker, that makes a difference. The Habs don't actually win enough on a regular basis… but it's better to win in overtime (with Cole Caufield) than to lose games.

Still, it's interesting to see that a certain changing of the guard is taking place in the NHL. After all, the good clubs of recent years aren't necessarily the good clubs at the start of the season.

There's time for that to change, of course… but it's an interesting observation.

NHL changing of guard?

This could be a season like we haven't seen in a long time as far as up-and-coming teams putting pressure on the long-standing contenders:

‘Everybody is better'

My latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/V13lARoVSX – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 29, 2025

The question now is whether the Habs can keep up the pace for several months, when “normalcy” will set in along the way.

Martin St-Louis often repeats that it's one thing to perform in October, but once the early-season excitement wears off, we see which players continue to perform.

Without Kaiden Guhle for a while, and without a clear-cut second center, will the Habs be able to stay at the top of the Eastern standings?

We'll find out in the coming months.

– In the category: the Habs are good in 2025-2026.

Fun fact: The Canadiens have played with the lead in 10 of their 11 games this season They won the only game where they ever played with the lead (vs Nashville) – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 29, 2025

