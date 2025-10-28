World Series: Blue Jays tie with convincing win

After game #3 of the World Series, which was a crazy duel, the Blue Jays and Dodgers crossed swords tonight for duel #4. Shohei Ohtani and Shane Bieber were on the mound.

Ohtani started off strong. He got on base for the 11th time in a row with an early walk… and saw his club take a 1-0 lead.

Kiké Hernández gets the Dodgers on the board first in Game 4 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/pNGwlcl5fv – B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 29, 2025

But then Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took matters into his own hands. He hit his first World Series homer of more than one base via a very big two-run home run against the Japanese.

With seven home runs, he holds the franchise record for most career home runs in the Series.

Then, the Blue Jays took control of the game. Shane Bieber gave way to Mason Fluharty, who did well in the bottom of the sixth. And in the top of the seventh, Shohei Ohtani gave up two hits before leaving.

But the L.A. reliever allowed both runs. Andres Gimenez and Ty France (batting for Nathan Lukes) produced one run each.

Bo Bichette and Addison Barger also joined the party, so the Blue Jays got a big inning: nine batters and four runs to make it 6-1 in the seventh.

Bichette's presence as DH was good, even if the Blue Jays would have liked to see George Springer play.

In the end, the Blue Jays tied the series 2-2, 6-2. That leaves two or three games left in the series: tomorrow in Los Angeles, Friday in Toronto… and Saturday, if necessary, in Ontario.

Tomorrow, Trey Yesavage and Blake Snell will be on the mound. Expect Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to pitch on Friday.

This content was created with the help of AI.