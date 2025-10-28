Top-2: Sidney Crosby reaches 1,700 career points

Last night, it was game number three of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

But let's not forget the two NHL games.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @penguins and @Senators skated away with wins on Monday, which ended as the highest-scoring two-game day in more than five years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/78D6uSxe8T pic.twitter.com/cqm1URpCXj – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 28, 2025

1. Sidney Crosby reaches 1,700 career points

In Pittsburgh, the Penguins hosted the St. Louis Blues.

Pittsburgh won 6-3 and continues its excellent start to the season. The winning goal was scored by Sidney Crosby, and on the sequence, he reached the 1,700-point plateau for his career.

He is the ninth player in history to achieve the feat.

Sidney Crosby never fails to amaze us! Crosby becomes the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,700 points pic.twitter.com/csHtIf4M2y – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 28, 2025

It didn't take long for Crosby to collect his 1701st career point.

Evgeni Malkin, too, is off to a good start.

He picked up two points last night and now leads the NHL in scoring with 16.

Can the Penguins keep it up?

2. Sens score seven goals against Boston Bruins

In Canada's capital, the Senators hosted the Boston Bruins.

It started well for Boston, who scored the first goal, but after that, everything fell apart.

Ottawa scored seven unanswered goals. Drake Batherson first tied the score.

Drake Batherson evens the score as he tucks one past Jeremy Swayman pic.twitter.com/1W3pyThkos – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 28, 2025

Claude Giroux then scored a goal in spite of himself.

Claude Giroux just scored a goal with his back turned to the goalie, and had no idea he did pic.twitter.com/yGF60R48kC – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 28, 2025

When Alejandro Kirk hit his three-run home run, the Canadian Tire Centre exploded.

See the sequence:

Canadian Tire Centre erupts after the Blue Jays home run pic.twitter.com/CpxHt92R3g – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 28, 2025

Very tough night for the visitors… in many facets of the game. Here, Charlie McAvoy just had a hard time drinking water.

Charlie McAvoy just had a little bit of water bottle trouble pic.twitter.com/dDgAAjJUqW – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 28, 2025

