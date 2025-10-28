Hockey

Top-2: Sidney Crosby reaches 1,700 career points
Raphael Simard


Last night, it was game number three of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

But let's not forget the two NHL games.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Sidney Crosby reaches 1,700 career points

In Pittsburgh, the Penguins hosted the St. Louis Blues.

Pittsburgh won 6-3 and continues its excellent start to the season. The winning goal was scored by Sidney Crosby, and on the sequence, he reached the 1,700-point plateau for his career.

He is the ninth player in history to achieve the feat.

It didn't take long for Crosby to collect his 1701st career point.

Evgeni Malkin, too, is off to a good start.

He picked up two points last night and now leads the NHL in scoring with 16.

Can the Penguins keep it up?

2. Sens score seven goals against Boston Bruins

In Canada's capital, the Senators hosted the Boston Bruins.

It started well for Boston, who scored the first goal, but after that, everything fell apart.

Ottawa scored seven unanswered goals. Drake Batherson first tied the score.

Claude Giroux then scored a goal in spite of himself.

When Alejandro Kirk hit his three-run home run, the Canadian Tire Centre exploded.

See the sequence:

Very tough night for the visitors… in many facets of the game. Here, Charlie McAvoy just had a hard time drinking water.


– We hope everything is beautiful.

– Things are bad in St. Louis.

– 10 players with two or more points.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The 32 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)
