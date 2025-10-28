The eight times match number three could have ended

Last night's (Monday) game tied the record for the longest World Series duel. The mark had been set by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox in game number three of the 2018 Fall Classic, which the California outfit also won on a game-winning home run.

Yet this historic game could have ended well before the wee hours of the morning in Quebec. Here are eight occasions when the Toronto Blue Jays and Dodgers had a chance to end hostilities, starting with the top of the tenth inning, when Davis Schneider was retired at the plate.

Incidentally, a new video of the Blue Jays coach's decision to send the mustachioed man to the plate makes the situation even worse. Ouch..

Then in the twelfth, Toronto threatened without ever getting the ball out of the infield, Alejandro Kirk got a base on balls to start the inning, followed by a failed sacrifice bunt attempt by Myles Straw. Kirk then advanced to second on a roll by Ernie Clement, then Andres Gimenez received an intentional walk before Schneider hit a base hit to center field.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts then called on Clayton Kershaw from the reliever's pen, who, with a full count, forced Nathan Lukes to hit a roller to end the threat.

A little later, it was the festival of the ball landing at the warning track or near the boundary post. Freddie Freeman hit one of these in the thirteenth inning, Will Smith did the same in the fourteenth, as did Max Muncy in the same inning, and finally Teoscar Hernandez in the sixteenth.

Then, in the 17th inning, Mookie Betts, who saw Shohei Ohtani get his fifth base on balls of the evening, had the opportunity to end the debate. After hitting a ball just off the line, he finally lifted a weak ball with a three-ball, two-strike count against Brendon Little.

Finally, in the top of the 18th inning, Will Klein allowed a walk to two batters and allowed them to advance to second and third base on a bad throw, but the Dreamer retired Tyler Heineman on strikes to quell the Jays' prospects.

All this before Freddie Freeman decided he'd had enough.

