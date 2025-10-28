Sidney Crosby won’t leave Pittsburgh in the short term

The Penguins are off to a great start this season. Who would have thought?

If the Penguins were in the Canadiens' division, they'd be in first place. In the overall standings, only the Devils and Mammoth, the Bettman circuit's teams of the hour, are ahead of Pittsburgh.

That's no mean feat.

In the short term, of course, it's nothing to get Sidney Crosby thinking about leaving. The club under new coach Dan Muse is performing better than expected.

Crosby wants to win, and he wants to do it in Pennsylvania. Right now, it's possible.

But it's also worth mentioning that right now, Crosby is 23 points away from surpassing Mario Lemieux for the most points in the Penguins organization. He won't want to leave before then.

Crosby has 1701 career points. The #66, meanwhile, is at 1723 in his career.

1,700 for #87 Sidney Crosby is the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to record 1,700 career points (1,362 GP). pic.twitter.com/DKtIXT62Cv – Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) October 28, 2025

That said, everyone agrees that the Penguins aren't a team that's going to stay at the top of the standings for the next few months.

Kyle Dubas doesn't want to deviate from his plan.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Penguins: They're doing really well…I think Dubas is really determined to show, we need to keep adding…keep getting younger and younger assets, and I don't think two weeks in the season's gonna change that – FAN Hockey Show (10/27) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 28, 2025

I have a feeling that the Penguins' start to the season is delaying the process. Crosby is able to tell himself that he wants to believe because he's been doing it for years now.

And without any reason to believe.

If the Penguins start losing and Crosby gets his taste for victory back by representing his country at the Olympics, could the club captain ask to leave around the deadline? Who knows?

It's a story to keep an eye on.

