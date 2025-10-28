Sean Thomas-Erlington was convinced it was the end of his career

Just when many thought his season, if not his career, was over, Sean Thomas-Erlington surprised everyone by rejoining the Montreal Alouettes just days before the Eastern semi-final against the Blue Bombers.

The ball-carrier and former Université de Montréal Carabins stalwart seemed destined to see action from the stands after a major injury sustained in late August. Yet the veteran refused to give up.

“I got a call a few days ago asking if I was still interested [in playing]. My return was approved by the doctors, we had a few meetings here and there and I decided to come back. As the weeks went by, I got used to the idea,” he confided. But I always had a little doubt in the back of my mind that if there was ever an opportunity to come back and it was possible for me to do so, I would.” – Sean Thomas-Erlington to Le Journal de Montréal

His return was confirmed this week, following a series of conclusive medical examinations. After being placed on the long-term injured list, Thomas-Erlington quickly got back to work, demonstrating exemplary resilience and a clear willingness to help his teammates in their quest for a second consecutive Grey Cup.

The timing of this comeback couldn't have been better. The Alouettes' already successful offensive unit gains in depth and experience. Thomas-Erlington brings not only his explosive ground game, but also a reassuring presence in the dressing room, well-versed in the demands of major Canadiens football events.

A symbol of perseverance and passion

This turnaround in fortunes is a perfect illustration of the 31-year-old's determination. Just when he thought he had to turn the page, he chose to fight his way back onto the pitch, true to his image as a fighter. His comeback inspires both his team-mates and the Montreal fans, who are well aware of the importance of his leadership in crucial moments.

On the eve of this eagerly-awaited semi-final, Sean Thomas-Erlington's story goes beyond sports: it embodies the tenacity and passion that define the Montreal Alouettes. If the ball-carrier can make a difference on Saturday, his comeback will become one of the most memorable chapters of the season.

