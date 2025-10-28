Rumor mill: Artemi Panarin linked to Hurricanes

Credit: NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 05: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers skates during warm up prior to the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on April 5, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Rangers, currently in last place in the Eastern Association, could quickly move into the sellers' camp.

Artemi Panarin is a player whose name is often mentioned in transaction rumours.

According to Frank Seravalli, the Canes are particularly interested in acquiring the forward from the New York club.

Artemi Panarin to the CANES? @frank_seravalli says that's one name to keep an eye on for Carolina pic.twitter.com/5akl87fudb – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 28, 2025

Panarin is wrapping up the last of a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $11,642,857 and will be an uncompensated free agent on July 1. One might think that, at 33, if the Rangers continue their losing streak, they'd rather maximize the Russian's value than lose him for nothing on the free agent market.

However, the decision depends on Panarin, who has a no-movement clause in his contract.

Seravalli, for his part, believes that the presence of Russian players with the Hurricanes, such as Alexander Nikishin, Andrei Svechnikov and Pyotr Kochetkov, could influence the forward's decision and help him accept a trade to Carolina.

The Avalanche could find themselves in the same situation as Mikko Rantanen

Martin Necas may want a lot of money to stay in Colorado.

According to Chris Johnston, although he'd be surprised, he believes it's possible the forward could sign a contract for more money than Mikko Rantanen.

Chris Johnston: Re Martin Necas: While I'd be surprised if he ultimately surpassed Rantanen's $12 million…I certainly can't rule it out as a possibility; It's going to put the Avalanche in an interesting dilemma – The Athletic (10/27) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 28, 2025

We're still talking about $12 million a year.

That's a lot of money for a player who just had his best season last year with 83 points in 79 games.

Rantanen has had two 100+ point seasons in the last three years.

Necas is a good hockey player, but he's not in the same league as Rantanen or Connor McDavid, who just signed a two-year extension worth $12.5 million.

And let's not forget that, meanwhile, Nick Suzuki is earning $7.875 million a year.

What a bargain!

Bruins won't trade Pavel Zacha

Pavel Zacha is at the heart of a number of trade rumours, some of which link him to the Canadiens.

However, according to Pierre LeBrun, the Bruins are not interested in trading their center forward.

Pierre LeBrun: Re Pavel Zacha: The Canucks did indeed reach out to the Bruins in the summer…to see if he was available, but what I'm being told in terms of the Bruins is they view Zacha as a long term fit; don't be surprised if they try to extend him – Insider Trading (10/28) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 29, 2025

The Canucks reportedly asked Boston if Zacha was available over the summer, but he's reportedly part of the Bruins' long-term plans instead.

LeBrun believes that the Bruins will instead try to sign him to an extension when he becomes eligible on July 1.

However, if Boston chooses to move into a rebuild, it's questionable whether the 28-year-old will want to be part of that process.

