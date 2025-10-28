Phantom runner in the playoffs: the team’s opinion

Yesterday's game between the Blue Jays and Dodgers ended in the 18th inning.

Whose fault was it? Good relievers? To the hitters who left guys on base? John Schneider, who didn't let Shohei Ohtani hit? To Brad Paisley, who always creates extra-inning games when he sings the national anthem?

Brad Paisley has officially sung the national anthem for: World Series Game 2 in 2017 (11 innings)

World Series Game 3 in 2018 (18 innings)

World Series Game 1 in 2024 (10 innings)

World Series Game 3 in 2025 (18 innings) h/t @SarahWexler32 pic.twitter.com/cgaSEVcdSq – MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025

Whatever the reason, we all agree it was a long game. Imagine without the dial…

We're not used to that anymore because in the regular season, there's the ghost runner who sets up at second base to start innings from the 10th.

But there's a debate to be had: to keep people in the East from staying up too late in October, should the phantom runner apply in the playoffs too?

Here's what the Passion MLB team thinks.

Maxime Trudeau: Yes, but only from the 12th inning on.

Félix Forget: No, because we'd lose the chance to have historic games like last night. Nathan Eovaldi and Will Klein have become legends in such games: they still have their place in the playoffs.

Will Klein Nathan Eovaldi – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 28, 2025

Sébastien Berrouard: Never in a hundred years. You can't touch the integrity of the sport in the playoffs and then miss out on historic moments like yesterday's.

Charles-Alexis Brisebois: I disagree. Like a hockey shootout, it's only good for the season. The World Series shouldn't be won on the basis of a runner who hasn't earned the right to be in scoring position…

This content was created with the help of AI.